Rev up your engines America! IndyCar is heading to the heart of the nation’s capital this summer for an unprecedented event that’s sure to be a grand ole time.

On Friday, an executive order signed by President Donald J. Trump on Friday officially meant the White House Task Force on Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday is designating a race route through Washington, D.C. The path includes the National Mall — for an IndyCar Series street race scheduled for Aug. 21–23, 2026.

The event will be known as the Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C., and it’s designed to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence. Additionally, it will shed a spotlight on the country’s motorsports heritage.

Moreover, the historic race will mark the first time a motor race has ever been staged in the nation’s capital near the National Mall. According to the executive order, the event will feature a street circuit weaving past some of the most iconic landmarks in the United States, offering a globally televised showcase of Washington, D.C., during America’s semiquincentennial celebration.

“INDYCAR racing is a source of pride and entertainment for our Nation,” Trump stated. “[This race] will showcase the majesty of our great city as drivers navigate a track around our iconic national monuments in celebration of America’s 250th birthday.”

The event will be administered by INDYCAR, in coordination with multiple federal and local agencies, including the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Department of the Interior, and the District of Columbia Mayor’s Office.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy described the race as a fitting tribute to American competition and innovation. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum emphasized the opportunity to showcase the nation’s public spaces on a global stage.

Continuing, IndyCar owner and NASCAR legend Roger Penske called the announcement a “tremendous distinction” for the series. He noted that the event will celebrate both independence and the patriotic roots of American motorsports.

IndyCar has long been synonymous with America, with the Indianapolis 500, the world’s largest single-day sporting event, taking place on Memorial Day Weekend. It features legends such as Mario Andretti and A.J. Foyt, along with modern stars like Alex Palou and Josef Newgarden.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser highlighted the economic impact of the race. He pointed to hotel occupancy, restaurant traffic and international exposure. Meanwhile, FOX Sports CEO Eric Shanks confirmed the race will air live on FOX, calling it a “powerful way to honor America’s past while celebrating what’s ahead.”

All told, The Freedom 250 will be free to the public, with additional event and course details expected to be unveiled during a kickoff event in the coming weeks. One thing is for sure: it’s an exciting time for motorsports and the United States of America.