Cleveland Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell rocked teammate Jaylon Tyson‘s jersey during the First Round of Saturday night’s NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest. Mitchell also wore the Cavaliers warmup pants and recorded 24 points, his most in a round in his career in the event.

Tyson, who is in his second season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, has emerged as a candidate to be named the NBA’s Most Improved Player this season. After averaging just 3.6 points as a rookie, the forward is up to 13.9 points per game this season.

Mitchell, who failed to advance to the Championship Round of the 3-Point Contest, will be playing in his seventh NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

Jaylon Tyson claimed Cleveland was ‘Donovan Mitchell’s city’ following win over LeBron, Lakers

The friendship between Mitchell and Tyson has been a delight to watch develop in Cleveland. Following the Cavaliers’ win over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 28, Mitchell and Tyson were asked about James’ legacy in Cleveland. Tyson, however, grabbed the microphone and delivered a stunning message.

“This is Donovan Mitchell‘s city now,” Tyson said as Mitchell looked away with a smile. “When (Mitchell) comes back here, we’re gonna make sure everyone roots for him like they did for (LeBron). This is his stuff. This is his city.”

Mitchell, who is in the midst of his fourth season with the Cavaliers, contributed 25 points on 9/21 shooting in the win. The Louisville alum has been named All-NBA in two of his three seasons with the organization.

“As much as I appreciate that, at the end of the day (LeBron) led the foundation,” Mitchell responded. “He’s done a lot for the city, being from here. Obviously you want to replicate that, you know what I’m saying?

“He deserves the energy that he’s got here. But, at the end of the day, first title in 50 something years… we’re trying to do it differently. We’re trying to go out there and bring this city another championship. When you have support like that from your teammates, it means the world.”

LeBron James played 11 seasons in Cleveland, won NBA Title in 2016

Although Mitchell has been very, very good for the Cavaliers during his time there, there’s no question that Cleveland remains LeBron’s city. The Ohio native was named a two-time NBA MVP, a NBA Finals MVP, a 10-time NBA All-Star, and an eight-time All-NBA selection during his illustrious tenure with the Cavaliers.

Prior to tip-off in that homecoming game, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that the franchise would be open to reuniting with James in the offseason.

“LeBron hasn’t made any clear indication of what his plans are going to be for next year,” McMenamin said. “I’ve had people close to him tell me that he’s not necessarily interested in a retirement tour, because that could bring some negativity to it if all of a sudden his body doesn’t cooperate and he goes to a city where everybody buys tickets and he’s unable to play.

“I was told by some league sources and some Cavs team sources that if LeBron chooses to extend his career this summer, the Cavs would welcome him back with open arms for a third stint in Cleveland. So that’s certainly one thing to look at, and I’m sure there will be some fans in the stands tonight that are telling LeBron they’d love to have him back.”