Dorian Williams injury update: Bills LB taken to hospital after scary hit on kickoff vs. Broncos

Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams was taken to a local hospital after a scary hit on the opening kickoff vs. the Denver Broncos, CBS’ Tracy Wolfson reported. He was officially diagnosed with a neck injury.

Williams collided with Broncos returner Marvin Mims on the kickoff to start Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round matchup. Both players walked off the field under their own power and headed to their respective medical tents, the CBS broadcast said.

Buffalo announced Williams is out for the remainder of the game with a neck injury. However, Wolfson noted he boarded the ambulance under his own power – a welcome sign after his injury.

“Bills linebacker Dorian Williams, who took a hard hit to the head on that initial kickoff, was carted into the locker room,” Wolfson reported. “He had imaging done on his neck. And then, he was escorted to an ambulance, walked in under his own power, was taken to a local hospital. I will get you an update when I get it.”

Williams appeared in 16 games for Buffalo during the regular season, largely on special teams. He appeared on 63% of the snaps on special teams, compared to 47% of defensive snaps while lining up at linebacker.

This story will be updated.