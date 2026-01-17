Dorian Williams injury update: Bills LB taken to hospital after scary hit on kickoff vs. Broncos
Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams was taken to a local hospital after a scary hit on the opening kickoff vs. the Denver Broncos, CBS’ Tracy Wolfson reported. He was officially diagnosed with a neck injury.
Williams collided with Broncos returner Marvin Mims on the kickoff to start Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round matchup. Both players walked off the field under their own power and headed to their respective medical tents, the CBS broadcast said.
Buffalo announced Williams is out for the remainder of the game with a neck injury. However, Wolfson noted he boarded the ambulance under his own power – a welcome sign after his injury.
Top 10
- 1New
Cats, Vols scuffle
SEC basketball gets heated
- 2Hot
Arion Carter latest
Vols back in the mix
- 3
Transfer Portal Intel
Dylan Edwards, Jordan Seaton
- 4
Curt Cignetti
Addresses NFL rumors
- 5Trending
Ole Miss set to fight
Princewell Umanmielen transfer
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
“Bills linebacker Dorian Williams, who took a hard hit to the head on that initial kickoff, was carted into the locker room,” Wolfson reported. “He had imaging done on his neck. And then, he was escorted to an ambulance, walked in under his own power, was taken to a local hospital. I will get you an update when I get it.”
Williams appeared in 16 games for Buffalo during the regular season, largely on special teams. He appeared on 63% of the snaps on special teams, compared to 47% of defensive snaps while lining up at linebacker.
This story will be updated.