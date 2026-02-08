Drake is betting $1 million on the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl, per ESPN. The 39-year-old rapper is well-known for placing substantial bets on large sporting events, and the Super Bowl is no exception.

While many fans believe in “The Drake Curse,” claiming that Drake tends to pick losers, Drake is allegedly up all-time on his NFL bets. In 2024, Drake bet $1.15 million on the Kansas City Chiefs to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. He won approximately $1.2 million.

Evidently, Drake is a believer in the underdog this year. According to BetMGM, the Seattle Seahawks are 4.5-point favorites in Super Bowl LX. Moreover, the New England Patriots are currently a +195 money line bet.

While Drake is going against the grain, history is on his side. The Patriots have won six Super Bowls in the 21st century. The next closest team is the Kansas City Chiefs, who have won three Super Bowl since 2000.

Nevertheless, this year is the Patriots’ first Super Bowl appearances 1996 without quarterback Tom Brady leading the charge. Instead, the Patriots’ offense is headed up by second-year quarterback Drake Maye.

Maye is in his first season as the Patriots’ full-time starter and has been nothing short of excellent for the organization. In the regular season, Maye completed 72% of his pass attempts for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns, while only throwing eight interceptions.

For his efforts, Maye finished second in MVP voting, only receiving one less first-place vote than Matthew Stafford. Whether or not Drake is betting on Maye and the Patriots simply because of the quarterback’s name is unclear, but New England fans certainly hope the five-time Grammy Award winner picked a winner.

The Patriots will square off against the Seahawks at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will air live on NBC.

