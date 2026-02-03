Drake Maye injury update: Patriots QB addresses mysterious shoulder issue ahead of Super Bowl LX

The specifics surrounding Drake Maye‘s shoulder injury have been cagey, with head coach Mike Vrabel declining to give away much over the last week. Super Bowl LX Opening Night was Monday, the first chance for the New England Patriots quarterback to address the injury himself.

Maye was listed as a non-participant in this past Friday’s practice with an illness and a right shoulder injury. He went through a throwing session Monday where everything felt normal, he said.

“I feel good. I’ll be just fine,” Maye said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “I threw a good bit. I threw as much as I would at a normal practice. I felt great and looking forward to getting back out there Wednesday and Thursday for practice and Friday to get ready for a normal week of prep.”

Drake Maye has ‘turned a corner’ ahead of Super Bowl LX

Last Monday, Vrabel wasn’t willing to dive into potential specifics of the injury, which occurred in the AFC Championship Game win over the Denver Broncos: “There’s not a player on our team that’s 100% healthy,” Vrabel said on The Greg Hill Show. “I would imagine we will go through the injury report, and whenever we have to turn that in, we’ll turn it in. But nobody is 100%. This will be our 21st game.”

Vrabel spoke to the New England media the following day. Asked directly if Maye hurt his shoulder, he said, “No, I wouldn’t say that anybody hurt anything.”

Vrabel said at Opening Night that “the ball came out good” in Monday’s throwing session. Maye isn’t expected to have any limitations this coming Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels added.

Maye will have had two weeks of rest by the time he takes the field at Levi’s Stadium. He has “no doubt” he’ll be 100% for the game.

“I turned a corner landing on the flight,” Maye said. “I felt good from the flight and throwing out there today, I think it turned the corner, and I really had no doubt being 100% for the game, this is the Super Bowl. We get two weeks to prepare for it and do whatever we got to do to get it right. I’ve got confidence and feel good.”