New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was upset when he learned that Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix suffered a season-ending injury. While speaking to reporters after the Patriots defeated the Houston Texans in the divisional round playoff game on Sunday, Maye was asked about Nix, who led the Broncos to a win over the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

“I trained with Bo before the pre-draft, got to know him well, him and his family and his wife,” Drake Maye said. First off, they are just great people, great Christians, and really enjoy being around Bo Nix and his family.

“The news, it was heartbreaking for what a player he is, the guy he is. Praying for Bo. I know he’s gonna bounce back. He’s a great player in this league, and look forward to matching up with him. We had one in college, and he got the best of me. So I know he’ll bounce back, but they’ve got a good team and should be a tough one next week.

Drake Maye and Bo Nix are off to great starts in their NFL careers

Maye’s comments before the Patriots will face the Broncos in the AFC Championship game next Sunday. It was going to be a showcase of two of the top young QBs in the NFL, but Nix broke a bone in his right ankle and will have surgery on Tuesday.

Drake Maye and Bo Nix were both selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Maye, the No. 3 overall pick, had a solid rookie season, completing 66.6 percent of his passes and throwing for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while compiling a 3-9 record. Nix, who was selected at No. 12 overall, completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while posting a 10-7 record.

Both quarterbacks made major progress this year. Maye completed 72 percent of his passing while throwing for 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns, and eight interceptions with a 14-3 record. Nix completed 63.4 percent of his passes while throwing for 3,931 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 11 picks, and he also went 14-3.