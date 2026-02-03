Drake Maye is playing to win the Super Bowl this weekend. Although, that’s should go without saying.

That didn’t stop one reporter from asking the New England Patriots quarterback if his team was in it to win it during Super Bowl media day on Monday. Watch Maye react to the question below.

Super Bowl opening night, folks.



Question: Are you planning to win Sunday?#Patriots QB Drake Maye: "Of course I'm playing to win…" pic.twitter.com/XzSWHse2Xt — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) February 3, 2026

“Are we playing to win? What else would we be playing to do?” Maye asked the reporter. “Yes, that’s the goal of us coming out here. (We’re) coming out here to win the game, and that’s the number one priority. (I’m) looking forward to getting a chance to have a great week of practice and get a chance to play in the Super Bowl.”

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was asked a similar question regarding the “must-win” nature of Sunday’s Super Bowl. Like his QB1, Vrabel’s answer was matter-of-fact.

“I think every time we go out is a must-win game,” Mike Vrabel said. “It’s kind of the attitude I’ve always taken in the National Football League.”

Sunday will be the 12th time that New England appears in a Super Bowl, but the first with Vrabel’s regime. Additionally, the Patriots will be looking for its seventh Super Bowl victory and the first post-dynasty.

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady combined for six Super Bowl wins between 2001 and 2018. 2018 was also the last time New England was in the league championship game.

This year’s Patriots were an unlikely group to make it to the Super Bowl. There was some expectations of success under Vrabel in his first year coaching the team, but New England posted a 14-3 record this season — tied for the best in the NFL — and mowed their way through the postseason.

They hosted the Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans in the Wild Card and Divisional Rounds, respectively, outscoring their opponents 44-19 in Foxborough. That set up an AFC Championship game against the Denver Broncos on the road, which the Patriots escaped 10-7 through a second half snow storm.

Now, the Patriots will match up against the Seattle Seahawks in a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX. The Patriots won that game 28-24 after a game-sealing interception from New England DB Malcolm Butler.

Kickoff between the Patriots and Seahawks is set for Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. NBC will carry the live broadcast while streaming on Peacock.