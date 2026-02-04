Draymond Green isn’t sugarcoating anything, per usual, as his name surfaces in trade discussions for the first time in his storied NBA career with the Golden State Warriors.

Following his team’s 113-94 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night, Green addressed reports that Golden State has included him in active trade talks ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Rather than expressing frustration, the four-time NBA champion delivered a candid, reflective response.

“I’m not upset at all,” Green said. “If that’s what’s best for this organization, that’s what’s best for the organization. I don’t feel like, ‘Oh man, they screwed me over.’ I don’t feel that way.”

Green, who has spent 13½ seasons with the Warriors, emphasized gratitude over bitterness. The former Michigan State star acknowledged how rare it is in today’s NBA to remain with one franchise for so long.

“If you would’ve handed me a piece of paper 13½ years ago and said I could stay in one place that long, I would’ve signed it faster than you can blink,” Green added. “That’s longer than probably 98 percent of NBA players stay anywhere. What a f—ing run it’s been.”

According to ESPN, Golden State’s willingness to include Green stems from its pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo. To make salaries work, the Warriors would need to move either Green or Jimmy Butler III, with Green’s smaller contract and current availability making him more attractive to potential trade partners, including the Milwaukee Bucks.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr confirmed he spoke with Green about the situation, noting how unusual it is to see his name mentioned in trade talks.

“This is probably the first time since I’ve been here that his name has really been mentioned,” Kerr said, per ESPN. “But it’s part of the league. It’s part of almost every player’s journey.”

Despite ongoing rumors, Green said his lack of sleep Tuesday night had nothing to do with trade anxiety, just the loss itself. He reiterated appreciation for stability, his family, and the career he’s built in Golden State.

“I’m blessed. I’m grateful,” Green said. “My family hasn’t had to move since I started my family. I don’t take that for granted. If this is the end, then it is. All good things come to an end at some point.”

Whether Green remains a Warrior beyond the deadline remains uncertain. But one thing is clear, if his time in Golden State does end, he’s choosing reflection and gratitude over resentment. A fitting tone for one of the franchise’s defining figures.