Former Penn State quarterback Drew Allar is expected to throw this week at the NFL Scouting Combine, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. He has recovered from his ankle injury and subsequent surgery.

Allar suffered a broken ankle in Penn State’s loss to Northwestern this past season and underwent surgery, which cut his year short. Despite the injury, he still checked in as ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.’s No. 3-ranked quarterback ahead of the Combine.

Prior to his injury, Allar threw for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns, to three interceptions, while completing 64.8% of his passes. That came after a career-best season in 2024 when he completed 66.5% of his passes for 3,327 yards and 24 touchdowns, to eight interceptions, while leading Penn State to the College Football Playoff semifinal.

After that CFP run, rumors swirled about whether Allar could reverse course and instead declare for the draft even though he said he’d be back at Penn State in 2025. He was an intriguing prospect a year ago, and NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein said that’s because of the physical traits he possesses.

However, there are some things he can clean up, Zierlein said. But considering the up-and-down nature of his time as Penn State’s starting quarterback, Allar has a chance to show his potential by throwing at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“Allar looks the part with prototypical size and an effortless arm that can make any NFL throw,” Zierlein wrote. “However, inconsistent touch and ball placement are a major hindrance. In big moments and big games, he hasn’t proven he can rise to the occasion or sustain efficiency. The stats looked good in a conservative offense as a sophomore, but his play became more erratic once the playbook was opened up and more responsibility was put on his plate. He can be slow to process and get to his best option. He also struggles to adjust his pre-snap plan to fit the coverage.

“It’s worth noting Allar’s receivers struggled to win man-coverage matchups for him. Against zone, he makes anticipatory throws and beats coverage at an adequate clip. Mechanical fixes are possible, but confidence, poise and recognition must be the foundation of any rebound. Allar projects as an average backup with high-end traits.”

Drew Allar and the rest of the quarterbacks will throw at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Quarterback prospects will meet with reporters Friday.