Chicago Bears center Drew Dalman is retiring from the NFL at the age of 27, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Dalman informed the team on Tuesday of his decision.

Dalman is retiring after just five seasons in the NFL. The former Stanford star spent the first four seasons of his career with the Atlanta Falcons, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Dalman started 40 games for the Falcons before becoming a free agent last March.

The Bears signed Dalman to a three-year, $42 million contract. He started all 17 games in 2025, playing 1,154 offensive snaps. Dalman graded out as the sixth-best center overall by Pro Football Focus (77.5) and the seventh-best run blocker at center (78.9). He was selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career.

Drew Dalman retiring is a major blow to the Bears

Losing Dalman is a major development for the Bears, whose offensive line was a strength last season. They completely rebuilt their interior offensive line this past offseason, signing Dalman and acquiring Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson. Thuney won the first-ever NFL Protector of the Year award at the NFL Honors last month.

With Dalman retiring, finding a replacement will be high priority for Chicago through free agency and/or the draft. Additionally, there are questions at left tackle after Ozzy Trapilo ruptured his patellar tendon in the playoffs.

The Bears are already at work in searching for a Dalman replacement. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Chicago is hosting free agent center Tyler Biadasz on a visit. Biadasz, 28, was released last week by the Washington Commanders.