WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn at Saturday night’s Royal Rumble PLE in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to retain his title. McIntyre is now a perfect 12-0 against Zayn in his WWE career.

The match marked McIntyre’s first televised defense of the championship since winning it on the Jan. 9 edition of ‘Friday Night Smackdown’. McIntyre defeated former WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in a ‘Three Stages of Hell Match’, thanks to help from Jacob Fatu. He now appears to be on his way to walking into WrestleMania as the WWE Champion for the first time in his career.

McIntyre has been in two previous world championship matches at WrestleMania, winning two of those three bouts. He defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36, lost to reigning WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 37, and defeated World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

McIntyre did not hold onto the world title long after defeating Rollins, however, as Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase and promptly took the title from McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre will likely walk into WrestleMania 42 as WWE Champion

‘The Scottish Psychopath’ now has a clear road to WrestleMania 42, while Sami Zayn is sent back to square one. Zayn defeated Damian Priest, Randy Orton, and Trick Williams in a Fatal-4 Way Match at Saturday Night’s Main Event XLIII to earn the match at the Royal Rumble. He, however, fell short of completing the Grand Slam once again.

“I’m not a big destiny guy and I never say things like ‘it’s meant to be’ because I try to stay away from cliches like that,” Zayn said prior to Saturday’s bout. “The timing of this has been exceptional. Once the stuff with The Bloodline happened and I stepped into my own and main evented WrestleMania, (the WWE Championship) is within arms reach. For the last three years, almost, it’s been this journey to do this one thing that I haven’t done. That’s to win the WWE Championship.”

McIntyre does not have long to relax after the win, as his full focus has to go on the Men’s Royal Rumble. The winner of the Rumble could very well choose to face him for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. Two of his bitter rivals, Cody Rhodes and Jacob Fatu, will both be a part of the 30-man over-the-top-rope battle royal.