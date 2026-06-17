Drinks, concessions prices revealed at AT&T Stadium during World Cup

Some of the concessions prices at AT&T Stadium for today’s World Cup games have been revealed. And you’ll pay a pretty penny for adult beverages, particularly if you’re in the mood for a margarita.

While the prices at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta have proven to be quite reasonable overall, other venues haven’t subscribed to quite the same theory. AT&T Stadium is up there with some of the pricier venues hosting this year’s World Cup.

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You can take a look at a smattering of the menu offerings below. Note that other areas of the stadium may include different offerings.

AT&T Stadium Concessions Prices

Beverages

$8.50 – Sparking Soft Drinks (20 oz.)

$8.50 – Sports Drink (20 oz.)

$8.25 – Water (20 oz.)

Alcoholic Beverages & Cocktails

$25.50 – Margarita

$16.95 – Craft / Import Beer (16 oz.)

$15.95 – American Beer (16 oz.)

Food & Snacks

$26.00 – Birria Quesadilla

$16.00 – Dallas Nachos

$15.00 – Tostitos Esquites

$14.25 – Vaqueros Burritos (3 choices)

$13.00 – Vaqueros Tacos (3 choices)

$13.00 – Lay’s Limon Salsa Verde Flautas

$7.00 – Chips

So what do the prices look like at some of the other venues for this World Cup? Well, some took a different tack than in Dallas.

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank reportedly wanted to keep concessions prices reasonable for the fans, a policy he has long subscribed to. “They’re going to find the same commitment to food and beverage values, which starts with low pricing, quality, etc.,” Blank said.

You can check out Atlanta’s pricing below. It will be quite nice for the fans.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Concessions Prices

Alcoholic Beverages & Cocktails

$20.00 – Mixed Cocktail Premium Double

$17.00 – Mixed Cocktail Well Double

$14.00 – Frozen Cocktail

$12.00 – Mixed Cocktaiil Premium Single

$11.00 – Craft / Import Draft Beer (20 oz.)

$11.00 – Premium Wine

$10.00 – Mixed Cocktail Well Single

$10.00 – Craft / Import Beer (16 oz.)

$10.00 – Hard Seltzer / Canned Cocktail (12 oz./16 oz.)

$9.00 – American Draft Beer

$9.00 – Wine

Beverages

$3.00 – Water (20 oz.)

Food & Snacks

$5.00 – Nuts

Let’s get a third stadium in for comparison. We’ve gone on the East coast and in the heartland. How about a West coast stadium?

Prices for the World Cup at SoFi Stadium have also been shared by various users on social media. They tend to fall somewhere in between AT&T Stadium and Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Let’s have a look.

SoFi Stadium Concessions Prices

Beverages

$7.75 – Sparking Soft Drinks (20 oz.)

$5.25 – Water (20 oz.)

Alcoholic Beverages

$18.50 – Craft / Import Beer (20 oz.)

$18.50 – Premium American Beer (20 oz.)

Food & Snacks

$24.00 – Meatball Sub

$19.75 – Pepperoni Pizza

$19.75 – Beef Loaded Nachos

$19.25 – Shredded Beef Burrito

$19.00 – Salsa Verde Walking Taco Tostilocos

$19.00 – Mufaletta Pasta Salad

$18.75 – Chicken Asada Burrito

$18.25 – Chicken Loaded Nachos

$17.00 – Loaded Nachos

$17.00 – Cheese Bread

$16.50 – BRC Burrito

$11.00 – Churro Bites

$10.50 – Chips & Nacho Cheese

$10.00 – Hot Dog

$10.00 – Everything Cookie

$6.50 – Candy

$5.75 – Chips