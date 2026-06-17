Drinks, concessions prices revealed at AT&T Stadium during World Cup
Some of the concessions prices at AT&T Stadium for today’s World Cup games have been revealed. And you’ll pay a pretty penny for adult beverages, particularly if you’re in the mood for a margarita.
While the prices at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta have proven to be quite reasonable overall, other venues haven’t subscribed to quite the same theory. AT&T Stadium is up there with some of the pricier venues hosting this year’s World Cup.
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You can take a look at a smattering of the menu offerings below. Note that other areas of the stadium may include different offerings.
AT&T Stadium Concessions Prices
Beverages
$8.50 – Sparking Soft Drinks (20 oz.)
$8.50 – Sports Drink (20 oz.)
$8.25 – Water (20 oz.)
Alcoholic Beverages & Cocktails
$25.50 – Margarita
$16.95 – Craft / Import Beer (16 oz.)
$15.95 – American Beer (16 oz.)
Food & Snacks
$26.00 – Birria Quesadilla
$16.00 – Dallas Nachos
$15.00 – Tostitos Esquites
$14.25 – Vaqueros Burritos (3 choices)
$13.00 – Vaqueros Tacos (3 choices)
$13.00 – Lay’s Limon Salsa Verde Flautas
$7.00 – Chips
So what do the prices look like at some of the other venues for this World Cup? Well, some took a different tack than in Dallas.
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank reportedly wanted to keep concessions prices reasonable for the fans, a policy he has long subscribed to. “They’re going to find the same commitment to food and beverage values, which starts with low pricing, quality, etc.,” Blank said.
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You can check out Atlanta’s pricing below. It will be quite nice for the fans.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Concessions Prices
Alcoholic Beverages & Cocktails
$20.00 – Mixed Cocktail Premium Double
$17.00 – Mixed Cocktail Well Double
$14.00 – Frozen Cocktail
$12.00 – Mixed Cocktaiil Premium Single
$11.00 – Craft / Import Draft Beer (20 oz.)
$11.00 – Premium Wine
$10.00 – Mixed Cocktail Well Single
$10.00 – Craft / Import Beer (16 oz.)
$10.00 – Hard Seltzer / Canned Cocktail (12 oz./16 oz.)
$9.00 – American Draft Beer
$9.00 – Wine
Beverages
$3.00 – Water (20 oz.)
Food & Snacks
$5.00 – Nuts
Let’s get a third stadium in for comparison. We’ve gone on the East coast and in the heartland. How about a West coast stadium?
Prices for the World Cup at SoFi Stadium have also been shared by various users on social media. They tend to fall somewhere in between AT&T Stadium and Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Let’s have a look.
SoFi Stadium Concessions Prices
Beverages
$7.75 – Sparking Soft Drinks (20 oz.)
$5.25 – Water (20 oz.)
Alcoholic Beverages
$18.50 – Craft / Import Beer (20 oz.)
$18.50 – Premium American Beer (20 oz.)
Food & Snacks
$24.00 – Meatball Sub
$19.75 – Pepperoni Pizza
$19.75 – Beef Loaded Nachos
$19.25 – Shredded Beef Burrito
$19.00 – Salsa Verde Walking Taco Tostilocos
$19.00 – Mufaletta Pasta Salad
$18.75 – Chicken Asada Burrito
$18.25 – Chicken Loaded Nachos
$17.00 – Loaded Nachos
$17.00 – Cheese Bread
$16.50 – BRC Burrito
$11.00 – Churro Bites
$10.50 – Chips & Nacho Cheese
$10.00 – Hot Dog
$10.00 – Everything Cookie
$6.50 – Candy
$5.75 – Chips