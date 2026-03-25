'Drive like the Hurricane': Carson Hocevar reveals advice from Mark Martin during NASCAR Darlington weekend

Carson Hocevar is a polarizing figure in the NASCAR garage. His talent is undeniable, but he’s opened himself up to criticism due to his sometimes over aggressive driving style.

Veterans of the sport, from Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Denny Hamlin, have offered him advice. This past weekend at Darlington Raceway, it was Mark Martin‘s turn to speak with Hocevar. Martin gave an important piece of advice to the 23-year-old, known to many as the “Hurricane.” Martin’s advice? Be the Hurricane when it matters most.

“He told me (to) drive like Mark Martin until 25 to go,” Hocevar said on his Twitch stream, via Hocevar HQ. “At 25 to go, drive like the Hurricane.”

Hocevar seemed to take Martin’s advice and run with it. Martin was quite proud of him.

“He did exactly that too,” Martin wrote on X. “Spectacular.”

Carson Hocevar was the show in Stage 3 at Darlington

For the first two stages at Darlington, you hardly knew Hocevar was there. By the time Stage 3 arrived, you couldn’t keep your eyes off his No. 77 Dale Earnhardt throwback Chevrolet.

Hocevar was in 17th position with 42 laps to go. From there, he went on a passing spree to finish fourth and score his second top-five finish of the 2026 season.

“Super proud of this No. 77 Chevrolet team. It hasn’t been a lack of effort, but just a lack of luck that takes us out of finishes, so it’s nice to take one today,” Hocevar said after the race. “Chili’s put a lot of effort into this throwback scheme, so it’s great to give it a good run. I had fun. Our Chevy was good. It didn’t feel crazy different, but it seemed like it was way different for everyone else and we were able to pass a lot of cars. That was beneficial for us, for sure.”

Hocevar showcased his raw talent at Darlington, one of the toughest racetracks on the schedule. He’s still searching for that first career win, and it feels like he’s close to getting to Victory Lane. For now, he sits 13th in the points standings, currently in position to make The Chase.