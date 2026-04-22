Duke guard Isaiah Evans has declared for the 2026 NBA Draft, he announced. He averaged 15 points per game this past season.

Evans became a starter for the Blue Devils in 2025-26 after largely contributing off the bench as a true freshman a year ago. He averaged 15.0 points to go with 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 38 games as Duke made a run to the Elite Eight.

For comparison, a freshman in 2024-25, Evans put up 6.8 points per game across 36 games, including three starts. Now, he will get ready to take his talents for the NBA after declaring for the draft.

Evans arrived at Duke last season as a four-star prospect out of Huntersville (N.C.) North Mecklenburg. He was the No. 15 overall recruit from the 2026 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Duke is likely to take on a new look in 2026-27 after making a run to the Elite Eight this past year, and Isaiah Evans’ decision further shows that. The Blue Devils are also expected to lose Cameron Boozer to the 2026 NBA Draft, and they also saw Darren Harris enter the transfer portal this month. However, Duke got a boost when Cayden Boozer announced his plans to return to the Blue Devils next season.

Duke also made a splash in the transfer portal this week, landing former Wisconsin guard John Blackwell. He came in as the No. 2 overall player in the On3 Industry Transfer Rankings after a decorated run with the Badgers.

In addition, Duke found success on the high school recruiting trail this year with the No. 1 class in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Ranking. The Blue Devils have three five-star players coming in, headlined by Five Star Plus+ forward Cam Williams. He is the No. 3 overall player and top-ranked power forward from the 2026 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

Duke became a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament this past season after winning another ACC title under Jon Scheyer. The Blue Devils made a run to the Elite Eight and had a 19-point lead over UConn. However, the Huskies rallied and stunned Duke on Braylon Mullins’ three-pointer with 0.3 seconds left, sending them to Indianapolis for the Final Four.