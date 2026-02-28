Skip to main content
DuraMax Texas Grand Prix qualifying results: Tyler Reddick wins pole, lineup set for NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA

Stephen Samraby: Steve Samra1 hour ago

After some superspeedway, drafting-style racing, the NASCAR Cup Series will switch things up this weekend. The Circuit of the Americas is the cathedral, and the DuraMax Texas Grand Prix is the event.

The first road course of the season should be a wild one, with everyone not named Tyler Reddick pining for their first win of the season. Before we take the green flag on Sunday, qualifying took center stage on Saturday morning.

Leading the way and grabbing the pole was none other than Reddick. When you’re hot, you’re hot. As for the full results? Check out the starting grid for Sunday’s race below.

  1. Tyler Reddick
  2. Ross Chastain
  3. Chase Briscoe
  4. Ryan Blaney
  5. Chase Elliott
  6. Michael McDowell
  7. AJ Allmendinger
  8. Christopher Bell
  9. Ty Gibbs
  10. William Byron
  11. Zane Smith
  12. Carson Hocevar
  13. Shane van Gisbergen
  14. Chris Buescher
  15. Kyle Larson
  16. Alex Bowman
  17. Todd Gilliland
  18. Cole Custer
  19. Denny Hamlin
  20. Joey Logano
  21. Ty Dillon
  22. Josh Berry
  23. Daniel Suarez
  24. Bubba Wallace
  25. Connor Zilisch
  26. Brad Keselowski
  27. Jesse Love
  28. Austin Cindric
  29. Ryan Preece
  30. Kyle Busch
  31. John Hunter Nemechek
  32. Riley Herbst
  33. Austin Dillon
  34. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  35. Noah Gragson
  36. Erik Jones
  37. Cody Ware

Fans are excited as NASCAR is gearing up for the DuraMax Texas Grand Prix at the Circuit of Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas. This will be the third Cup Series race of the season and the first road course for the drivers. 

Last weekend, Tyler Reddick won the Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta. He has won the first two races of the season, and it’s possible he could win at COTA on Sunday since he has finished in the top 10 every time he has competed there.

But if there is one driver to watch on Sunday, it would be Shane van Gisbergen. In 2025, van Gisbergen was named the NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year after winning five road course races.

The interesting thing is that the one road course race he didn’t win last year was COTA, as he finished sixth. At the moment, SVG is the favorite via BetMGM, but he’s followed closely by his teammate Connor Zilisch and last year’s winner Christopher Bell.

— On3’s Brian Jones contributed to this article.