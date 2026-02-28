After some superspeedway, drafting-style racing, the NASCAR Cup Series will switch things up this weekend. The Circuit of the Americas is the cathedral, and the DuraMax Texas Grand Prix is the event.

The first road course of the season should be a wild one, with everyone not named Tyler Reddick pining for their first win of the season. Before we take the green flag on Sunday, qualifying took center stage on Saturday morning.

Leading the way and grabbing the pole was none other than Reddick. When you’re hot, you’re hot. As for the full results? Check out the starting grid for Sunday’s race below.

Tyler Reddick Ross Chastain Chase Briscoe Ryan Blaney Chase Elliott Michael McDowell AJ Allmendinger Christopher Bell Ty Gibbs William Byron Zane Smith Carson Hocevar Shane van Gisbergen Chris Buescher Kyle Larson Alex Bowman Todd Gilliland Cole Custer Denny Hamlin Joey Logano Ty Dillon Josh Berry Daniel Suarez Bubba Wallace Connor Zilisch Brad Keselowski Jesse Love Austin Cindric Ryan Preece Kyle Busch John Hunter Nemechek Riley Herbst Austin Dillon Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Noah Gragson Erik Jones Cody Ware

More on the NASCAR Cup Series, COTA

Fans are excited as NASCAR is gearing up for the DuraMax Texas Grand Prix at the Circuit of Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas. This will be the third Cup Series race of the season and the first road course for the drivers.

Last weekend, Tyler Reddick won the Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta. He has won the first two races of the season, and it’s possible he could win at COTA on Sunday since he has finished in the top 10 every time he has competed there.

But if there is one driver to watch on Sunday, it would be Shane van Gisbergen. In 2025, van Gisbergen was named the NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year after winning five road course races.

The interesting thing is that the one road course race he didn’t win last year was COTA, as he finished sixth. At the moment, SVG is the favorite via BetMGM, but he’s followed closely by his teammate Connor Zilisch and last year’s winner Christopher Bell.

— On3’s Brian Jones contributed to this article.