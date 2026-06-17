Dusty Baker named Honorary Grand Marshal for NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway

World Series champion manager Dusty Baker will serve as the Honorary Grand Marshall for the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. As the Honorary Grand Marshall, Baker will deliver the words, “Drivers, start your engines!” signaling the start of the race.

“Having Dusty Baker join us as Honorary Grand Marshal is a tremendous honor,” Sonoma Raceway Executive Vice President & General Manager Brian Flynn said in a press release. “Dusty’s championship legacy, leadership, and longstanding ties to Northern California make him the perfect choice to help kick off the Toyota/Save Mart 350. His impact on the Bay Area sports community continues to resonate, and we’re excited to welcome him to Sonoma Raceway.”

A Hall of Famer just joined the lineup! ⚾



We're excited to announce Dusty Baker as the Grand Marshal for the 2026 Toyota/Save Mart 350. pic.twitter.com/aBXCYe1Y0h — Sonoma Raceway (@RaceSonoma) June 17, 2026

Dusty Baker is returning to Northern California after having a successful run with the San Francisco Giants. He was the manager from 1993 to 2002 and was a coach from 1988 to 1992. As manager of the Giants, Baker led the Giants to three playoff appearances, two NL West titles and a National League championship.

“Northern California has always held a special place in my heart,” Baker said. “The fans here have been incredible to me throughout my career, and it’s an honor to be part of such a special event at Sonoma Raceway. I’m looking forward to delivering those famous words and experiencing the excitement of NASCAR firsthand.”

More on Dusty Baker and the NASCAR Sonoma race

After his time in San Francisco, Baker managed the Chicago Cubs (2003-2006), Cincinnati Reds (2008-2013), Washington Nationals (2016-2017), and the Houston Astros (2020-2023). His best run was with the Astros, leading the team to four ALCS appearances, two World Series appearances, and one World Series win.

Baker won 2,183 games as an MLB manager. He became the 12th manager and the first African American manager to have over 2,000 victories. Along with being a World Series champion, Baker was named the NL Manager of the Year in 1993, 1997, and 2000.

The Sonoma NASCAR Cup Series race will take place on Sunday, June 28, at 3:30 p.m. ET. It will air live on TNT and also stream on HBO Max.