Dusty May, Dallas Mavericks release statements on hiring of Michigan head coach

Dusty May is no longer a college head coach. After making the Final Four at FAU and winning the national championship with Michigan, May is going to the professional ranks. On Tuesday, his hiring by the Dallas Mavericks became official. May released a statement on the matter shortly after.

“I am honored to join the Dallas Mavericks organization,” May said via Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News. “This is one of the most respected franchises in professional sports, with passionate fans, a talented roster, & a clear commitment to building a championship organization. I am grateful to Patrick Dumont, Masai Ujiri, & the Mavericks organization for this opportunity, & I look forward to helping bring another championship to the city of Dallas.”

Fans also heard from two important figures in the Mavericks organization, Governor Patrick Dumont and new team president Masai Ujiri. They also provided statements on hiring May.

“Dusty represents the type of leader we want guiding this franchise,” Dumont said. “He has demonstrated throughout his career that success is built through preparation, character, accountability, & an unwavering commitment to excellence. His leadership style, ability to develop people, & championship mindset align with the vision we have for the Dallas Mavericks. We are thrilled to welcome Dusty, his wife Anna, & their sons Jack, Charlie, & Eli to the Mavericks family.”

“We set out to find a leader who embodies the values we want to define our organization,” Ujiri said. “Dusty has won at every stage of his career because of his ability to build. He develops players, creates accountability, & brings people together around a shared standard of excellence. His work ethic is extraordinary, & his teams consistently reflect his values. When you study his journey, you see someone who has earned every opportunity through preparation, discipline, humility, & an unwavering commitment to improvement. We believe those qualities make him the right leader for the Dallas Mavericks.”

More on Dusty May, coaching career thus far

May broke onto the national scene at FAU, turning them into one of college basketball’s top mid-major programs. Most of the success came from a Final Four run in 2023, one the Owls made as a nine-seed. The following year, May did a great job returning a lot of the roster and saw FAU enter the season as a top-10 team. But the same results did not follow, as it was a one-and-done in the NCAA Tournament.

Jumping up to the power conference level felt inevitable for May. Michigan was the phone call he finally decided to accept. He instantly got the Wolverines back on the right track, finishing T-2 in Big Ten play and earning a spot in the Sweet Sixteen. Little did people in Ann Arbor know that the fun was just getting started.

A great NCAA transfer portal class helped Michigan build some hype for the 2025-2026 campaign. Results came quickly and often, as the regular season record was 37-3. For a long time, Michigan was viewed as the best team in college basketball. That sentiment got validated by a national championship run, capped off by cutting down the nets in Indianapolis.

May now takes his talents to the NBA in Dallas. Getting back to his coaching roots appears to be his main goal, a huge difference between the professional and college levels.