Dystany Spurlock, first Black woman to compete in ARCA East, takes next step in NASCAR career

A historic season for Dystany Spurlock continues to reach new heights. The rising driver is preparing for another milestone moment in her young career, set to make her ARCA Menards Series debut this weekend at Kansas Speedway.

It’ll mark her first start in NASCAR’s national developmental division. The opportunity comes just weeks after she became the first Black woman to compete in the ARCA Menards Series East, already carving out a groundbreaking path in 2026.

Now, she takes the next step up the ladder, adding another historic first to her résumé: “I have dreamed of this moment my entire life,” Spurlock said. “Standing on that starting grid will mean everything, not just for me, but for every little girl who has ever looked at a racetrack and dared to imagine herself behind the wheel. We are just getting started.”

Spurlock will pilot the No. 66 Foxxtecca Chevrolet for MBM Motorsports and Garage 66 in the Tide 150, the third race of the ARCA Menards Series’ 20-event schedule. The tri-oval presents a new challenge, but one she approaches with momentum from her early-season performances.

In ARCA East competition, Spurlock has already shown flashes of her potential. She finished seventh in her debut at Hickory Motor Speedway on March 28, then followed it up with a 12th-place run at Rockingham despite losing laps early due to a window net issue. Through two starts, she sits tied for fifth in the standings, an impressive start for a rookie breaking barriers in the sport.

Her rapid rise has not gone unnoticed within NASCAR: “Dystany Spurlock’s debut in the ARCA Menards Series is a great milestone in her racing journey,” said Brandon Thompson, NASCAR’s Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion.

“She has earned this opportunity through her talent and determination, with strong performances at Hickory and Rockingham Speedway, and we are proud to have her on the track.”

Off the track, Spurlock’s impact continues to grow. Her journey is being documented in a docuseries titled Driven by Dystany: The Road to NASCAR, produced in partnership with Foxxtecca, an experiential media and events company focused on connecting new audiences to the automotive world.

“From the first time we connected with Dystany six years ago, we knew she was something special,” Foxxtecca co-founder Chris Harris said. “What she is doing extends far beyond motorsports; she is opening doors that will never close again.”

As Spurlock prepares to take the green flag at Kansas, the moment represents more than just another race. It’s a defining step toward her long-term goal of reaching the NASCAR Cup Series, and a powerful signal of progress for the sport itself.