Dystany Spurlock to make NASCAR history as first Black woman in Truck Series at Watkins Glen

Dystany Spurlock is set to make NASCAR history, MBM Motorsports announced on Thursday morning. She will become the first Black woman to compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Spurlock is set to pilot the No. 69 Foxxtecca Toyota for MBM Motorsports and Garage 66 at Watkins Glen International on May 8. She will be pulling double-duty, as she is also set to take part in the ARCA race.

“I’m excited for Watkins Glen,” Spurlock said in a press release. “It’s been a while since I’ve raced on a road course, so I’m looking forward to getting back out there. Having the opportunity to compete in ARCA and make my debut in the truck is going to be a lot of fun. I’m focused on learning as much as I can in both the car and the truck, and hopefully we can keep this top-10 momentum going!”

Just last month, Dystany Spurlock made history by becoming the first Black woman to compete in the national ARCA Menards Series. She did so at Kansas Speedway.

She finished that race in 10th place, even after enduring some contact in the closing laps. According to a press release from MBM Motorsports, a controversial rear-bumper hit sent her sideways, but she recovered quickly and earned the Reese’s Sweet Move of the Race as a result.

Dystany Spurlock continues to turn heads

In ARCA East competition, Spurlock has already shown flashes of her potential. She finished seventh in her debut at Hickory Motor Speedway on March 28, then followed it up with a 12th-place run at Rockingham despite losing laps early due to a window net issue. Then the 10th-place finish at Kansas.

Off the track, Spurlock’s impact continues to grow. Her journey is being documented in a docuseries titled Driven by Dystany: The Road to NASCAR, produced in partnership with Foxxtecca, an experiential media and events company focused on connecting new audiences to the automotive world.

“From the first time we connected with Dystany six years ago, we knew she was something special,” Foxxtecca co-founder Chris Harris said. “What she is doing extends far beyond motorsports; she is opening doors that will never close again.”

On3’s Steve Samra also contributed to this report.