Eagles CB Cooper DeJean details key to early-career success, parterning with Optimum Nutrition

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean is off to a strong start to his NFL career, winning a Super Bowl during his rookie season and being named an All-Pro last year. On3 recently spoke to the former Iowa Hawkeyes star, and he discussed how he has had success in his first two seasons.

“I don’t really know what I expected when I got to the league,” Cooper DeJean told On3. “The way I look at it, if you put in the work, the time, and the effort, and prepare the way that the players at the highest level do, you will eventually get there. And that’s what I try to do every single day, prepare to the best of my ability, so I’m ready on game day to play at a high level.

“And when you put yourself in those positions, preparation-wise, to play at a high level, the accolades come with that, but my favorite thing is winning. So, hopefully, we can get back on the winning train here this upcoming season.”

In DeJean’s rookie season, he recorded 51 tackles, six passes defended, one forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries in 16 games with nine starts. Along with helping the Eagles win the Super Bowl, DeJean was selected to the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

Cooper DeJean was one of the NFL’s top players in 2025

DeJean followed up his rookie season with a memorable 2025 campaign. He was named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro First Team after tallying 64 tackles, 16 passes defended, two interceptions, and one forced fumble.

One of the things that has helped DeJean is using Optimum Nutrition products. The 23-year-old has been partnering with the brand since February and uses multiple products, including the Gold Standard Whey Protein Powder and the 40g protein shake.

Courtesy of Optimum Nutrition

“I think, just with my lifestyle and what I do, having a reliable brand to work with and to use,” DeJean said. “Whether I’m on the road or training in the off-season where I don’t have the stuff that our facility uses, to be able to bring that stuff with me, the Optimum Nutrition Protein Shake, the Gold Standard Whey protein powder, just to keep my body fueled and ready to go throughout the off-season, through off-season training, has been a huge, huge part for me.”