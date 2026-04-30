Eagles CB Cooper DeJean details key to early-career success, parterning with Optimum Nutrition
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean is off to a strong start to his NFL career, winning a Super Bowl during his rookie season and being named an All-Pro last year. On3 recently spoke to the former Iowa Hawkeyes star, and he discussed how he has had success in his first two seasons.
“I don’t really know what I expected when I got to the league,” Cooper DeJean told On3. “The way I look at it, if you put in the work, the time, and the effort, and prepare the way that the players at the highest level do, you will eventually get there. And that’s what I try to do every single day, prepare to the best of my ability, so I’m ready on game day to play at a high level.
“And when you put yourself in those positions, preparation-wise, to play at a high level, the accolades come with that, but my favorite thing is winning. So, hopefully, we can get back on the winning train here this upcoming season.”
In DeJean’s rookie season, he recorded 51 tackles, six passes defended, one forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries in 16 games with nine starts. Along with helping the Eagles win the Super Bowl, DeJean was selected to the PFWA All-Rookie Team.
- 1
Duke signs multi-year video deal with Amazon
- 2New
House settlement 'means nothing' without participant agreement
- 3
4-Star QB talks recent Michigan visit, Ohio State offer
- 4
Kirby Smart on why the Big Ten has surged ahead of SEC
- 5
Top colleges prepare to negotiate with 2027 recruiting class
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Cooper DeJean was one of the NFL’s top players in 2025
DeJean followed up his rookie season with a memorable 2025 campaign. He was named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro First Team after tallying 64 tackles, 16 passes defended, two interceptions, and one forced fumble.
One of the things that has helped DeJean is using Optimum Nutrition products. The 23-year-old has been partnering with the brand since February and uses multiple products, including the Gold Standard Whey Protein Powder and the 40g protein shake.
“I think, just with my lifestyle and what I do, having a reliable brand to work with and to use,” DeJean said. “Whether I’m on the road or training in the off-season where I don’t have the stuff that our facility uses, to be able to bring that stuff with me, the Optimum Nutrition Protein Shake, the Gold Standard Whey protein powder, just to keep my body fueled and ready to go throughout the off-season, through off-season training, has been a huge, huge part for me.”