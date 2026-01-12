Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has addressed the heated confrontation he had with AJ Brown during the playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. While speaking to reporters after the game, Sirianni explained why he and the Eagles wide receiver were yelling at each other.

“I was trying to get him off the field because we were about to punt,” Nick Sirianni said, per SportsCenter. “That was really it. I love AJ. I think he knows how I feel about him. “I have a special relationship with him. We’ve probably went through every emotion you can possibly have together.

“We’ve laughed together, we’ve cried together, we’ve yelled at each other. We’re both emotional. I was trying to get off the field. That happens in this game, but I love him.”

The confrontation occurred during the first half, and Sirianni was seen yelling at Brown, who then began firing back at his head coach. On the broadcast, FOX analyst Tom Brady said that the two “have a great relationship,” and Sirianni explained what happened at halftime.

“Emotions, they run high – especially in the playoffs,” Sirianni told FOX Sports’ Erin Andrews at halftime. “Of course, after this game, we’ll go back to loving each other. But look, this is just the way it is. We’re just fine, thanks.”

The confrontation didn’t help the Eagles get past the 49ers, as they lost 23-19. Brown finished the day with three catches for 25 yards, and he and the rest of his teammates will have to watch the rest of the playoffs.

The Eagles were looking to be back-to-back Super Bowl champions. Last season, Philadelphia finished the regular season with a 14-3 record and reached the championship game. In the Super Bowl, the Eagles took down the then-defending champion Kansas City Chiefs to win their second Super Bowl title in franchise history (five league championships overall).

We’ll have more on this story shortly.