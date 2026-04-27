The Philadelphia Eagles have made a contract decision on defensive tackle Jalen Carter ahead of the 2026 NFL season. On Monday, the Eagles announced they have picked up the fifth-year option on Carter, meaning he will be with the team through the 2027 season.

The Eagles selected Jalen Carter in the first round (No. 9 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. The former Georgia Bulldogs star made an immediate impact in his rookie season, posting 33 tackles, eight tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery that was returned for a touchdown.

In 2024, Carter had a breakout season with 42 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and six passes defended. He was selected to his first Pro Bowl and selected to the All-Pro Second Team. Carter also helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl that season.

Last year, Carter was selected to his second Pro Bowl after posting 33 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks. He also had seven passes defended in 11 games.

“He disrupts the game, he’s smart, and he plays hard,” Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said of Carter. “There aren’t many like him out there, and I’m glad he’s on our side.”

Jalen Carter is a ‘dominant’ player

“He’s one of the most dominant players in the league, if not the most dominant that I’ve seen,” former Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury said last year. “He can wreck a game by himself. 98 is as good a player as there is in the NFL right now.”

Before Carter became a standout defensive lineman in the NFL, he was doing big things at Georgia. During his three seasons with the Bulldogs (2020-2022), Carter was selected to the All-SEC Team twice. He was also a Unanimous All-American in 2022 and helped the team win back-to-back national championships.

Carter was not the only contract move the Eagles made on Monday. Philadelphia also announced that it has picked up the fifth-year option on linebacker Nolan Smith. Like Carter, Smith played at Georgia and helped win two national titles.