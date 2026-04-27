The Philadelphia Eagles have made a contract decision on pass rusher Nolan Smith following the 2026 NFL Draft. On Monday, the Eagles announced they have picked up Smith’s fifth-year option. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Smith will make $13.7 million in 2027.

The Eagles selected Nolan Smith in the first round (No. 30 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Georgia. In his NFL career, Smith has notched 83 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 64 pressures, 25 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in 45 regular-season games.

Smith has also made big plays in the postseason, registering 22 tackles, 4.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, 20 quarterback pressures, and seven quarterback hits in six playoff games. He also helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl during the 2024 season.

“He gives energy regardless if it’s Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday. Obviously, it’s infectious on Sunday,” Special Teams Coordinator Michael Clay said. “He’s in these meetings, he’s dialed in. He asks questions. He just wants to help out. I see him up in Coach Wash’s (Defensive Ends/Outside Linebackers Coach Jeremiah Washburn) room on Fridays after a lighter practice, getting more feedback, ‘What can I get better at?’

“His intangibles and his want to be great is just unbelievable, and it shows in how he helps out the young guys. Nolan is one of those guys that you really are fortunate to be around as a coach.”

In 2025, Smith suffered a triceps injury in Week 3 and was placed on injured reserve. He was activated on Nov. 10 and played in 12 regular-season games. Smith also played in the Eagles’ wild-card playoff game and tallied four tackles in the loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

“He is just a nasty, violent football player,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said. “I know how physical Nolan is. I’ve known how physical Nolan is since the day he got here. He’s heavy-handed. Big-time hitter. Man, he is so tough.”