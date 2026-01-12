Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown did not have any interest in speaking to the media about the confrontation he had with head coach Nick Sirianni. After the Eagles’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Brown embraced a bunch of his teammates in the locker room and left. According to Brooks Kubena of The Athletic, Brown declined to speak to reporters after the game.

During the first half, AJ Brown and Nick Sirianni were seen yelling at each other. And while Brown did not want to speak about the incident, his head coach explained to reporters what happened.

“I was trying to get him off the field because we were about to punt,” Nick Sirianni said, per SportsCenter. “That was really it. I love AJ. I think he knows how I feel about him. “I have a special relationship with him. We’ve probably went through every emotion you can possibly have together.

“We’ve laughed together, we’ve cried together, we’ve yelled at each other. We’re both emotional. I was trying to get off the field. That happens in this game, but I love him.”

An interesting 2025 season for AJ Brown

The 2025 season was an interesting one for Brown. Earlier in the year, the former Ole Miss star expressed his frustrations with the passing game, despite the team finding ways to win.

“I think if we’re really focused on winning and doing our job, we can’t just keep slapping a Band-Aid over the defense doing their job and getting us out of trouble,” Brown said in November, per Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports. “At what point are we going to pick up our slack as an offense? We’re so great, and that’s what I’m getting at. It’s not about I don’t care about winning or all I care about is stats. No. It’s been week after week — sometimes we’re not doing our job on offense. So you can’t just keep slapping a Band-Aid over that and expect to win late in the year — it’s not going to happen.

“Last year, what it was, thank you for the ring, but it’s a new season. They adapted. We have to adapt and continue to get better and try to find new ways. That’s where the frustration comes in.

Brown finished the 2025 season with 78 receptions for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns. He just wrapped up his fourth year with the Eagles and is signed with the team through the 2029 season.