Earthquake hits San Francisco ahead of Super Bowl LX

An earthquake struck the San Francisco area in California Monday morning ahead of Super Bowl LX, per ABC 7. It registered at 4.2 on the magnitude scale at 7:01 a.m. local time.

That earthquake followed a string of quakes that began at 6:27 a.m. at a 3.8. There have been dozens throughout the day.

“On Friday, the area saw its first earthquake in several weeks, but there have been dozens of quakes since November,” the report read. “BART also had to slow down trains to inspect the tracks which is normal during earthquake activity … USGS said the 4.2 quake was about 9.4 km in depth. There have been no reports of injuries.”

Super Bowl LX is scheduled for February 8th at 6:30 p.m. ET in Santa Clara, home of the San Francisco 49ers. The earthquake Monday showed no evidence of affecting the surrounding area for Super Bowl week at this time.

The stage is set for Super Bowl LX. The New England Patriots will go head-to-head against the Seattle Seahawks.

It will be a Super Bowl rematch between the two teams. New England clinched its spot with the 10-7 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Seattle clinched a spot with a 31-27 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

With that, the odds are out. The Seahawks are at -235, and the Patriots are at +195, according to Bet MGM.

The Patriots will be making their NFL record 12th Super Bowl appearance. Nine of those came in the Tom Brady–Bill Belichick era, which led to six Lombardi Trophies. The bones of the team are different with Drake Maye and Mike Vrabel leading the way, but New England is back on top of the AFC for the first time since 2018.

New England’s route to the Super Bowl included matchups against the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, and Broncos, all of which had a top-five defense in the league this season. The Patriots scored just 54 points in the Wild Card, Divisional, and Conference Championship Games, the fewest of any team to make the Super Bowl.

The Seahawks are playing in the Super Bowl for the fourth time in franchise history. Their last appearance was during the 2014 season, and they lost to the Patriots. Seattle’s only Super Bowl win came in 2013 when the team defeated the Denver Broncos.