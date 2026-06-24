Ebuka Okorie drafted, traded to Detroit Pistons: Analysis, contract details, more

The Oklahoma City Thunder have selected Stanford point guard Ebuka Okorie No. 17 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft. But after multiple trades, Okorie is heading to the Detroit Pistons. He is now a pro basketball player after having a standout 2025-26 season with the Cardinal.

Okorie entered Stanford as the No. 228 player in the Rivals Industry Rankings for the class of 2025. He was also ranked No. 30 at his position and No. 8 in the state of New Hampshire.

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In his one season at Stanford, Okorie averaged 23.2 points per game and shot 46.5% from the floor. He was selected to the ACC All-Rookie Team and the All-ACC First Team.

At the NBA Combine, Okorie was measured with a 6-foot-7.75 wingspan, and he recorded a max vertical of 37.5 inches. He also jumped 31.5 inches from the standing position before completing interviews with multiple teams.

Okorie will now get ready to sign his first NBA contract. The four-year-deal is set to be worth $21.7 million, according to Spotrac.

What NBA Draft analysts are saying about Ebuka Okorie

It’s going to be fun to see Okorie make plays in the NBA. On3’s James Fletcher is confident that Okorie’s scoring ability will lead to big things on the next level.

“Ebuka Okorie is an electric scorer, using his ball-handling to create space and find teammates when needed,” Fletcher said. “His combination of size and frame leaves questions on the defensive end, but he shows enough IQ and efficiency to carve out a role.”

NBA.com also shared its thoughts on Okorie. In the draft profile, the outlet explained why.

“Okorie attacks downhill with decisive moves and finishes through contact, creating nearly all of his looks at the basket on his own,” it wrote. “He generated free throws at a strong clip and thrived in transition with his combination of speed and bulk. At 6’2″ and 185 pounds, he has a sturdy frame that absorbs contact and long arms that help him finish over length.

“Okorie also showed comfort from the midrange with a soft floater. The three-point shot has room to grow as an off-the-dribble weapon, but he spaces the floor well enough to keep defenses honest. On the defensive end, Okorie competes with energy, fouls at a low rate, and has the wingspan and size to develop into a reliable on-ball defender.”