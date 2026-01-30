The Buffalo Bills promoted offensive coordinator Joe Brady to head coach on Tuesday following their surprising firing of former head coach Sean McDermott. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bills and Brady agreed to a five-year deal.

Brady had been a member of Buffalo’s staff since 2022 and served as its offensive coordinator for the past two seasons. He first gained national prominence as LSU‘s passing game coordinator & wide receivers coach on the historic 2019 National Championship team.

The head coach of that team, Ed Orgeron, sent a congratulatory message to Brady via X/Twitter on Friday.

“Hey Joe, congratulations on being named head coach of the Buffalo Bills,” Orgeron said. “I know that’s something you’ve always wanted and strived and worked very hard for. Congratulations. Man, what a great job you have been doing in the NFL. We’ve all been following you and we’ve all been cheering for you. We wish you the best of luck.

“And Joe, thanks for the job that you did for the LSU Tigers. You and Steve Ensminger put together the most prolific offense in the history of college football. We had some great players and we had some great coaches. We all worked together and wish you the same and very best with the Buffalo Bills. And also, congratulations on being a father. We wish you and your wife a great marriage and a successful life. Go Bills!”

That LSU team did, in fact, boast one of the greatest offenses in college football history, led by Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Terrace Marshall, and Thaddeus Moss. The Tigers finished the season with a perfect 15-0 record, outscoring Oklahoma and Clemson 105-53 in their two College Football Playoff games.

Joe Brady succeeds Sean McDermott in Buffalo

With Brady calling plays over the past two seasons, Buffalo posted a 28-11 record and won three postseason games. The Bills’ offense ranked Top 10 in both yards per game and points per game in both seasons.

Brady succeeds former head coach Sean McDermott, who led the Bills to a 106-58 record across nine seasons. Buffalo reached the AFC Championship Game twice, but was unable to break through for a Super Bowl appearance. This year’s loss to the Denver Broncos in the AFC Divisional Round was the final straw, and now a new era begins with Joe Brady at the helm.

NFL MVP Josh Allen was reportedly involved in deciding on a new head coach, which made Brady a no-brainer. With the Pembroke Pines, FL native calling plays, Allen totaled 8,591 passing yards and 61 passing touchdowns with just 18 interceptions across the past two seasons. He also recorded 1,314 more yards and 30 scores on the ground. He was named MVP in 2024 and has established himself as one of the league’s premier players.

Following Brady’s hire, eight of the 10 NFL vacancies have now been filled.