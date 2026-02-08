Eli Manning missed out on the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the second straight year of eligibility. But the former New York Giants quarterback isn’t losing sleep nor is he bitter about not joining the most elite fraternity in football, one that brother Peyton is already in.

“Hey, for me, it’s an honor to be included in that mix of people you know, some of the greatest athletes and football players of all time,” Manning said via Front Office Sports. “And you know, the fact that I didn’t get in this year does not change how I feel about my career.

“I love my teammates, my coaches, the fan base in New York winning those championships, I wouldn’t change a thing if it meant getting in sooner or getting in one day. So, you know, I’m at peace in it. If one day I get in, it’ll be amazing to join that fraternity. But, you know, it’s one of those things I’m not sitting up losing sleep about it.”

Manning played his entire career with the New York Giants (2004-19) after being the No. 1 overall pick out of Ole Miss. He was selected by the San Diego Chargers and then traded to the Giants in a memorable draft day swap for Philip Rivers and additional draft pick compensation.

Manning ranks No. 11 all-time in passing yards (57,023) and No. 11 in touchdown passes (366) with brother Peyton ranking No. 3 (71,940) and No. 3 (539) all-time, respectively. Peyton Manning was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021.

Eli Manning is best known for his two runs in the playoffs in 2007 and ’11, leading the Giants to wins in Super Bowl XLII and XLVI. Both times, New York was an underdog to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

In 2007, Manning and the Giants stunned the 18-0 Patriots 17-14 to win Super Bowl XLII in what is considered one of the greatest upsets in sports history. Even with his two Super Bowl rings and MVPs, Manning went 0-4 in the playoffs in four other appearances in 2005, ’06, ’08 and ’16.

Despite the all-time numbers on the fringe of the top 10, Manning also led the league in interceptions three separate times with 20, 25 and 27 picks in 2007, ’10 and ’13.

Manning does hold three NFL records which include longest touchdown pass (99 yards, tied), most passing yards in a single postseason (1,219 in 2011) and most pass completions and attempts in a single postseason (106-of-163 in 2011). But, he’ll have to wait another year for his change at the Hall of Fame.

In the NFL, Manning was a four-time Pro Bowl, named to the Giants Ring of Honor and had his No. 10 retired by the franchise. He was also the Walter Payton Man of the Year winner in 2016.

In college, the quarterback also had his No. 10 retired by the program and was the SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2003. In 43 games at Ole Miss, Manning threw for 10,119 yards, 81 touchdowns, 35 interceptions and a 60.8% completion percentage.