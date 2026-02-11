Elton Sawyer comments on NASCAR fuel saving have Dale Earnhardt Jr. heated: 'What the f*ck'

Ahead of the 2026 NASCAR season there’s been a fierce debate over fuel saving at superspeedways. Many fans aren’t thrilled with the current situation, which often sees drivers running half-throttle at the superspeedways to ensure they don’t have to go to pit road as often.

NASCAR vice president of competition Elton Sawyer recently stirred things up when he suggested making tweaks may not actually fix the issue. Many immediately took up arms over the comments.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. isn’t sure of the solution, exactly, but he knows he wasn’t a fan of Sawyer’s comment. He opened up on the Dale Jr. Download.

“There’s been more communication behind the scenes than I’ve seen in a long time with NASCAR,” Earnhardt said. “NASCAR eagerly wants this to work. They badly want this to work. And they’re not bullsh*tting us. That was the only thing that I was like man, c’mon, what the f*ck? We’re all smarter than that.”

Proposed changes for the superspeedways include larger fuel cells or adjustments to the stage break. Those could help alleviate the fuel saving issues and bring more full-throttle racing to the fans.

Still, Earnhardt sees the current issue as the natural progression of teams getting a handle on winning strategies. He explained that letting things play out might be a solution itself.

“I do believe that if they don’t touch anything and don’t change anything, teams will continue to shift their model and their plan, right?” Earnhardt said. “If you start the race, right, if we go back a few years and you start the Daytona 500 and a couple guys are saving, they’re creating an advantage for themselves. It’s no longer an advantage when the entire field does it.

“So that’s kind of where we’ve ebbed toward. We kind of flowed toward this, all right, now everybody’s doing it. Now you’ve got to be the guy that sets yourself apart. You’ve got to be the guy that maybe doesn’t save anymore. … Some of those teams will now start to, it might happen this year, even, some of those teams will say, ‘I don’t care. I’m going to the front, I’m going to run hard. I’m going to hope the cautions fall in my favor.'”

Will that kind of racing put an end to fuel saving, at least in the short term? It certainly could.

For now, though, there’s been chaos on the superspeedways late in races. It’s spin a wheel, pick a driver in the top 10 that might win.

“We’ve seen these races just go to total chaos at the end,” Earnhardt said. “I mean William Byron was running, what, eighth or ninth down the back straightaway when he won? The track position is important. You’re kind of out front. Being out front’s nice, but it’s not kind of the … I just feel like that if they don’t change anything, engineer minds and strategy and crew chiefs, they’ll continue to shift and flow into and strategies will change and they’ll go back the other way. They will.”

Earnhardt seemed to have more issue with the way Sawyer delivered his message on the fuel saving conundrum than his actual stance. He thought it came across as serving one set of fans only.

And Earnhardt noted that just because casual fans may not see an issue doesn’t mean it’s not an issue. That said…

“Is it maybe not such a big problem that we don’t have to try to make a change just for the sake of making a change?” Earnhardt said. “Because I don’t know that they know what to change. They’ve talked about could they change the stage lengths? Would that make the teams run harder?”

One tactic meant to curb fuel saving that has been put to the test before is smaller fuel cells. That’s not the answer, Earnhardt said.

“We went to smaller cells before, that was a pain in the ass,” he said. “You just pitted more. It was just annoying to have to pit more. Drivers want to race. Drivers want to be on the track, not f*cking coming down pit road because your fuel cell is 13 f*cking gallons. We did that. We didn’t like it. I wouldn’t want to go back to that. That wouldn’t get me. I’m trying to make a change that’s going to make me want to tune in. Making the fuel cells smaller on a car ain’t exciting. All right? It’s not sexy.”

The bottom line: It’s a complex issue. There may not even be a right answer.

But it is an issue in need of a solution, whether that happens organically like Earnhardt suggested it might or by Sawyer and NASCAR taking an axe to conventional fuel saving wisdom. Earnhardt concluded.

“I don’t have an answer, but I do believe, I do know one thing: I do not like that they go out there, run half throttle and two seconds off the pace,” he said. “I don’t like it. So, Elton, we don’t like it.”