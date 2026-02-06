Emmitt Smith ‘absolutely livid’ about Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft Hall of Fame snubs

NFL legend Emmitt Smith didn’t hide his frustration Friday. He unloaded on the Pro Football Hall of Fame voting process after Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft failed to receive first-ballot induction.

Appearing on First Take, Smith said the decision exposed hypocrisy among Hall of Fame voters. He accused them of allowing personal grievances to influence a process meant to honor football’s greatest figures.

“I am livid. I am absolutely livid,” Smith said. “What you’re seeing is the hypocrisy that’s going on with some of these writers. People are mad about certain things, whether or not he wanted to talk to you. And now you’re watering down something that’s very special.”

Smith took particular issue with the anonymity of the voting process, arguing that voters should be required to publicly explain their decisions. Especially when icons of the sport are denied immediate induction.

“You’re mad for a reason,” Smith added. “And whatever that reason is, you’re being very hypocritical about what you’re doing and hiding behind the fact that you’ve got the right to vote.”

The criticism didn’t stop with Belichick. Stephen A. Smith expanded the conversation to include Kraft, pointing out that the longtime New England Patriots owner has been to 11 Super Bowls in 32 years with multiple quarterback–coach combinations.

The Cowboys legend agreed, and he went even further. He warned that the precedent could eventually affect Tom Brady when his time comes, widely considered the greatest player in league history.

“If he’s not a first-round ballot, I don’t even know why I’m in it,” Emmitt Smith explained. “Period. You’re talking about people who have done things the game has never seen before. No one on the planet has more rings than Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.”

Moreover, the NFL Hall of Fame running back questioned the logic of the whole process, including inducting players or contributors decades after their careers ended while delaying recognition for modern legends whose résumés are unmatched.

“Your stats haven’t moved in 30 years,” Smith said. “They’re never going to change. So why now do you get in by snubbing somebody else?”

Former NFL defensive lineman and analyst Marcus Spears echoed the sentiment, noting that there is an unspoken hierarchy inside the Hall of Fame. An echelon reserved for the sport’s undeniable pillars: “When voters sit down, I don’t care what comes up,” Spears responded. “There should be no question.”

Additionally, Stephen A. Smith added that narratives surrounding controversies like Spygate continue to linger unfairly, despite former players repeatedly dismissing their relevance: “If the guys who played in the league say ‘hell with all that,’ who are we to say otherwise?” Stephen A. said.

For Emmitt Smith, the issue goes beyond individual snubs. It’s about protecting the credibility of the Hall itself, and ensuring that personal grudges never outweigh football greatness: “At the end of the day,” Smith concluded, “all you’re doing is snubbing people and hiding behind your vote.”