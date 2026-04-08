Emmitt Smith defends Dak Prescott, blames 2025 season on 'sorry ass' Cowboys defense

Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith has come out in defense of quarterback Dak Prescott. Mainly about some of the national talking points surrounding Prescott. Dallas did not make the playoffs last season and for those blaming the quarterback, Smith went after them. He thinks the blame should be put on the “sorry ass” defense the Cowboys put out there in 2025.

“Last year, the guy was a top-five quarterback,” Smith said via 105.3 The Fan. “Nobody wants to talk about that. But everybody wants to talk about, ‘Well, he’s a top-five quarterback but he hasn’t made the playoffs.’ All that isn’t on him. When you have a sorry ass defense that we had last year — let’s be honest with each other. When you have a sorry defense like we had last year and you have Dak putting up the numbers he did last year… you don’t have a defense. Defense wins championships, defense will get you into the playoffs.”

Prescott threw for 4,552 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions a season ago. The Cowboys finished seventh in the NFL at 27.7 points per game. All six teams ahead of them were in the playoffs and even made deep runs. Smith even mentioned the work of running back Javonte Williams, adding to the dynamic aspect of the offense.

But the defense, led by Matt Eberflus, finished 30th in yards allowed. Opposing teams were able to throw all over them, while numbers against the run are slightly better vs. the run — as Jerry Jones promised after trading Micah Parsons.

Smith admits watching the defense was difficult. However, the blame, in his eyes, goes to the work Eberflus did. Christian Parker takes over for the Cowboys, and Smith believes there is one key there to make things click.

“It was painstakingly hard,” Smith said via the Dallas Morning News. “Guys out of position left and right. In my mind, that had a whole lot to do with coaching. Yes, you’ve got a young defensive coordinator coming in. Yes, he’s very talented. Can he connect with the players and do they understand his scheme? These players have to buy into his scheme.”

Prescott is hoping to put up a similar season in 2026. Some key contributors are back, like Williams. George Pickens still has to figure out his situation after being franchised tag. Smith suggested the wide receiver plays the year on the tag. Simply running it back while improving the defense should result in a Cowboys playoff appearance, in Smith’s opinion.