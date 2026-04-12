Emotional Joe Gibbs calls Ty Gibbs' first Cup Series win 'one of my best experiences'

Ty Gibbs collected his first win in the NASCAR Cup Series, winning his 131st start at the highest level of the sport on Sunday at Bristol. It was a dream come true for him and his grandfather, Joe Gibbs.

The elder Gibbs was emotional speaking to FOX Sports’ Jamie Little after the race. He was beaming, with an ear-to-ear smile.

“This is one of my best experiences. Obviously when Denny (Hamlin) won, honoring J.D. (Gibbs)‘ life, was such a huge deal,” Gibbs said on the air. “But I think about Coy (Gibbs), he brought Ty up the entire time. Just wish, I know he’s probably watching and so I just want to thank so many people.”

Hamlin, of course, won the Daytona 500 shortly after the death of J.D. Gibbs in 2019. It was a huge moment for the organization, as Hamlin dedicated the win to J.D., one of his biggest supporters in the sport.

Later, in 2022, Ty Gibbs’ father Coy would pass away. The win for Ty was one that meant so much because of everything the family has been through.

“It starts with God,” Joe Gibbs said. “He’s blessed us and our family and just really, really can’t say enough about …”

At that moment, Ty Gibbs cut in and interrupted the interview. He was exuberant.

“This is the man right here,” Ty Gibbs said. “I’ve never seen somebody work so hard in my life. Him and my mom. I come in the shop at 6 a.m. or 7 p.m., when everybody’s there, they’re not there. They’re always there. They work their asses off. I really appreciate it. This is a great role model. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him.”

Before FOX Sports cut to another interview, it circled back to Joe Gibbs. The grandfather of Ty, the win was a long time in the making.

Ty had been racing excellently for weeks, and Bristol was his best track. To seal the deal, though? Well, that left Joe Gibbs almost at a loss for words.

“It’s just a huge deal for all of us,” he said. “Just appreciate everything so much. I don’t know if I’m still on the air or not. I am? Hey, I want to thank … all of our guys on the team. They did so much with this. Everybody back at Joe Gibbs Racing. Thank you so much for us being able to enjoy this. It’s one of the great blessings I’ve had in life.”