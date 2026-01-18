The emotions were difficult for quarterback Josh Allen after yet another playoff loss on Saturday. Allen and the Buffalo Bills lost 33-30 in the divisional round against the Denver Broncos after the QB threw a late interception in overtime.

That turnover allowed Denver to march downfield and kick a field goal to win, leaving Allen and the Bills disappointed once again. The QB entered his postgame press conference with tears coming down his face as he took the blame for the defeat.

“It’s extremely difficult,” Allen said. “I feel like I let my teammates down tonight.”

"Feel like I let my teammates down tonight."



Josh Allen is visibly upset after Buffalo's season ended pic.twitter.com/U4jYoTorYm — ESPN (@espn) January 18, 2026

Allen can’t take all the blame for the loss, however, as Denver still had to drive 75 yards downfield before kicking the field goal. The Bills defense gave up a big gain early on that drive and also committed a costly pass interference penalty that moved the Broncos into field goal range.

However, that interception in overtime was not the only turnover that Allen committed in Saturday’s loss. He threw one more interception and also lost two fumbles, bringing his total to four turnovers. He finished 25-of-39 passing for 283 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for another 66 yards.

This story will be updated.