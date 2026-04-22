Report: Envoy to President Donald Trump asks FIFA to replace Iran with Italy in 2026 World Cup

An envoy to President Donald Trump has asked FIFA to replace Iran with Italy in the 2026 World Cup, the Financial Times reported Wednesday. Italy did not qualify after falling in the qualifying playoff final.

The plan comes as part of an effort to mend the relationship between Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the Financial Times reported. They had a falling out after Trump’s criticism of Pope Leo XIV earlier this month over the war in Iran, according to the report.

Speaking with the Financial Times, U.S. special envoy Paolo Zampolli confirmed the request to replace Iran with Italy in the 2026 World Cup. Zampolli cited Italy’s four World Cup titles as a reason the country should be in the tournament.

“I confirm ​I have suggested to Trump and (FIFA president Gianni) Infantino that ​Italy replace Iran at the World Cup,” Zampolli said. “I’m an Italian native and it would be a dream to see the Azzurri at a US-hosted ​tournament. With four titles, they have the pedigree to justify ​inclusion.”

The Financial Times also reported Iran is preparing to take part in the World Cup, though Reuters could not verify it. Iran’s participation came into question last month following joint U.S. and Israel strikes on the country. On March 11, Iranian sports minister Ahmad Donyamali said the country was not planning to have a “presence” at the World Cup in North America.

“Considering that this corrupt regime has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances ​can we participate in the World Cup,” Donyamali told Iran state television, via Reuters. “… Our children are not safe and, ⁠fundamentally, such conditions for participation do not exist.

“Given the malicious actions they have carried out against Iran, they ​have forced two wars on us over eight or nine months and have killed and martyred thousands of our people. Therefore, we ​certainly cannot have such a presence.”

Earlier this month, though, FIFA president Gianni Infantino expressed confidence that Iran would play in the World Cup. He said the Iranian team is “coming for sure, yes,” while speaking with CNBC and “Iran has to come.”

“We hope that by then, of course, the situation will be a peaceful situation,” Infantino said, via Al Jazeera. “As I said, that would definitely help. But Iran has to come. Of course, they represent their people. They have qualified. The players want to play.”