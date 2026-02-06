Eric Dickerson doubles down on Bad Bunny criticism ahead of Super Bowl halftime show

Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson has been critical of the NFL‘s decision to have Puerto Rican hip hop artist Bad Bunny play the Super Bowl halftime show. On Thursday, he doubled down on that criticism.

While at an airport in San Francisco, Dickerson was approached by TMZ where he was asked if he had a chance to listen to some Bad Bunny since their last conversation. He had a simple answer: “Hell no.”

“Why couldn’t we get somebody right here from home?” Dickerson asked. “How about someone from right here in San Francisco and get these artists right here in the area to play at the Super Bowl? Somebody that speaks English. I don’t know if it’s going to be in Spanish or whatever. What sense does that make?”

Bad Bunny is one of the more popular artists out there at the moment, being Spotify’s most-streamed artist in 2020 all the way through 2022. People from different parts of the world will tune into the Super Bowl, already one of the highest-viewed events of the year, to watch his performance.

However, Dickerson appears to have not budged on his original opinion on the popular hip hop artist. He also questioned the NFL’s decision makers for going through with the decision.

“Puerto Rico is not America,” Dickerson continued. “It’s a territory. You don’t have the right to vote. … I don’t have anything against Puerto Rico. I’m black. I mean, hey, we have our own problems. I don’t see why they chose that. The NFL does stuff that baffles your mind.

“They’ll do anything for money. And you know, I thank God I had a chance to play in the National Football League, but as an entity, the NFL is one of the most corrupt organizations.”

Bad Bunny divided NFL fans even further following his speech at the Grammy’s. His “ICE out” comment, responding to the deployment of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) into cities across the United States and in connection to the bevy of protests that have broken out as a result, has caused backlash across the political, entertainment and sports spheres,

“We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens,” he said in his acceptance speech. “We are humans, and we are Americans.”

The Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks is set for Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m. ET. NBC will air the live broadcast with Peacock streaming the event.