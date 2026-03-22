Erik Jones, No. 43 team take shots at Denny Hamlin after Darlington wreck: 'Typical Denny sh*t'

Erik Jones and the No. 43 team weren’t happy with Denny Hamlin after they were both involved in the Lap 111 wreck during Sunday’s race at Darlington Speedway. Contact from Hamlin sent Jones around; the No. 43 team didn’t exactly hide the fact they thought Hamlin was at fault.

“Typical Denny sh*t,” a member of the team said over the radio.

Another team member responded, “It’s all good. Just mad because we’re faster, and we passed him. It’s alright. We’ll go and pass him again.”

Trouble for Erik Jones, Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace! 👀 https://t.co/C9emrTuqDd pic.twitter.com/uQ2MrFYkVS — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 22, 2026

The contact happened as they entered Turn 3, Hamlin bumping into the No. 43 car. Kevin Harvick said on the FOX Sports broadcast that it sounded like Jones went into neutral entering the corner, which caught Hamlin off guard and let him no option but to run into him.

Denny Hamlin livid with Erik Jones after Darlington wreck

Hamlin saw it differently than both Jones and Harvick. This, in his mind, was all the doing of Jones.

“I showed low, he went low and checked up,” Hamlin said. “The f*ck?”

Both Jones and Hamlin had minimal damage from the incident and appeared to be OK. Hamlin, however, labored through the rest of Stage 2, concerned that he might have had a loose wheel. His No. 11 team said they saw signs of a loose wheel, and he is starting Stage 3 from the tail end of the lead lap (23rd).

Hamlin, who finished 11th in Stage 3, suddenly finds himself well out of contention. With time running out, it looks unlikely he’ll make back-to-back trips to Victory Lane.

Jones is currently running inside the top-20, looking to secure a solid finish on the day. Darlington is arguably his best racetrack, as he is a two-time Southern 500 champion.