Erik Jones reacts to getting dumped by Denny Hamlin at Darlington: 'He cleaned me out'

Erik Jones went for a spin on Lap 111 of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway. He had some help in going sideways, as Denny Hamlin ran into the back of his No. 43 Toyota.

Jones revealed after the race that he spoke with Hamlin, who apologized for making a mistake. Jones, who scored a 10th-place finish, his second top-10 of the season, felt he had a top-five car. Ultimately, the incident sent him to the back, and he spent the rest of his run grinding his way back near the front of the field.

“We talked after the race, and I assumed it was a mistake, which he said it was. It’s an unfortunate mistake for us,” Jones told Dalton Hopkins of Frontstretch. “He let me go in [Turns] 1 and 2, and then I went to go run the bottom. He said he just went to run the bottom as well and just cleaned me out. He said sorry and it was his bad. It’s all you can do.

“It’s definitely a bummer and didn’t help us for our day. I think we were probably a top-five car, it just took us all day to get back up there.”

“I assumed it was a mistake, which he said it was. … I went to the bottom, and he said he wanted to run the bottom, and he just cleaned me out. He said sorry.”@Erik_Jones said he and @dennyhamlin talked after the race today about their lap 111 incident. #NASCAR #Goodyear400 pic.twitter.com/YVAFIUFnGc — Dalton Hopkins (@PitLaneCPT) March 22, 2026

Erik Jones had a good day at Darlington but it could have been better

Jones appeared to accept the apology from Hamlin, though he certainly felt his day could have been better if not for the contact. The contact happened as they entered Turn 3, Hamlin bumping into the No. 43 car. Kevin Harvick said on the FOX Sports broadcast that it sounded like Jones went into neutral entering the corner, which caught Hamlin off guard and left him no option but to run into him.

At the time, Hamlin saw it differently than both Jones and Harvick. In his mind, it was all the doing of Jones.

“I showed low, he went low and checked up,” Hamlin said. “The f*ck?”

The conversation on the No. 43 radio was one of frustration: “Typical Denny sh*t,” a member of the team said over the radio.

Another team member responded, “It’s all good. Just mad because we’re faster, and we passed him. It’s alright. We’ll go and pass him again.”

Jones crossed the start-finish line one spot ahead of Hamlin. Jones, the two-time Southern 500 champion, moved up to 24th in the points standings with his top-10 at Darlington.