The Seattle Seahawks love them some Sam Darnold. The veteran quarterback helped lead the team to a Super Bowl LX win Sunday over the New England Patriots and his teammates rocked some interesting t-shirts.

Ernest Jones, who was a champ with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, won the second crown of his career. With that, he honored his QB with a Darnold shirt.

What was it? Well, it’s a picture of Darnold with an in-your-face hand gesture. Flipping the bird, as they say! Take a look below as revealed on Up and Adams.

Here's what 2x Super Bowl Champ Ernest Jones and a bunch of guys are wearing to the parade in Seattle today.



👀 😎pic.twitter.com/SC1X8uoOAL — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) February 11, 2026

Darnold completed 19-38 of his passes for 202 yards and a touchdown during the victory. RB Kenneth Walker was dominant on the ground with 27 carries for 135 yards to go with 26 receiving yards. Walker’s 94 yards rushing in the first half were the most in the first half of a Super Bowl since at least 1991 and it gave him the game’s MVP award.

Neither team would score a touchdown until the fourth quarter. The Seahawks led the Patriots 12-0 heading into the final 15-minute period before both teams exploded for 30 combined points. Seattle outscored New England 17-13 and would go on to secure the 29-13 victory. They never trailed.

While Darnold was modest in his stats and even afterwards about his performance, there’s no doubt his later career resurgence was a big reason why Seattle was in this position. After setting career highs and leading the Minnesota Vikings to 14 wins last year, getting to the playoffs, Darnold signed a three-year deal with the Seahawks this offseason.

Minnesota opted to go with 2024 draft pick J.J. McCarthy, despite Darnold’s standout campaign. But, he was able to replicate it in 2025, for the most part: 4,048 yards, 25 touchdowns, 14 interceptions and a 67.7% completion percentage.