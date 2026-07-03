ESPN analyst Matt Miller, who lost arm in recent car accident, investigated amid fantasy scam complaints

The Missouri attorney general’s office has reportedly opened an investigation into ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller, who recently had his left arm amputated after a horrific car accident, amid online allegations he may have scammed multiple fantasy football fans, according to USA Today and Awful Announcing.

“The Missouri Attorney General’s Office encourages consumers who believe they have been misled to contact us,” the Missouri AG’s office told USA Today on Thursday. “Attorney General Hanaway takes consumer protection very seriously, and we will work diligently to uncover the facts.”

The investigation began after Awful Announcing published a story Wednesday detailing multiple accusations from fantasy football league participants alleging Miller scammed them out of their promised winnings in purported charity leagues he started. Miller, a former professional scout, has also been accused of failing to provide paid-for scouting instruction.

Awful Announcing claims it has received additional complaints from “over 40 more individuals” sharing similar stories involving Miller, including “many of whom have sent evidence supporting their accounts,” since its initial story was published Wednesday. As recently as last season, Miller served as commissioner of 91 fantasy leagues in 2025 alone, per his now-locked account with fantasy football platform Sleeper.

Since the publication of our article, nearly a dozen more people have come forward with similar stories.



The number of impacted individuals is shocking until you realize that Miller was commissioner of over 90 fantasy football leagues last season.https://t.co/mxahC7a1xV pic.twitter.com/CGuHrpf3Ya — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 1, 2026

Allegations about Miller’s past improprieties went viral online in the days following the ESPN analyst’s Jun. 23 announcement that he suffered significant life-threatening injuries — including the amputation of his left arm — as a result of “a serious car accident” in his home state of Missouri the week prior. Miller’s family subsequently started a GoFundMe page to help with rising medical costs.

Donations to Miller’s GoFundMe page have since been paused as of Friday morning, but not before more than $51,000 has been raised through 436 donations. Many of Miller’s ESPN colleagues have already donated, including $5,525 from Pat McAfee and $1,000 from veteran NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.

Miller has worked at ESPN as a popular NFL Draft analyst since 2021, making regular appearances across the network, including on NFL Live, SportsCenter, Get Up. Miller has also been featured prominently on ESPN’s NFL Draft coverage, including on weekly mock draft specials. Before joining ESPN, Miller was Bleacher Report‘s lead NFL Draft writer and contributor between 2010-21.