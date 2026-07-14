ESPN analyst Ryan Clark raises doubts about Steelers' ceiling with 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers

The major news of the offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers was the return of quarterback Aaron Rodgers for another season. At 42 years old, Rodgers is taking his career to the limit.

But how high is the ceiling this year for the Steelers with the grizzled veteran at the helm? One ESPN analyst isn’t convinced it’s all that high, despite Rodgers clearly raising the floor.

“I mean the ceiling for this team is what we’ve been seeing for the last few years,” Ryan Clark said on NFL Live. “This team can be slightly above average. Aaron Rodgers can get this team to nine wins or 10 wins, and you maybe sneak into the playoffs or you’re fighting for a Wild Card.”

Last season, Aaron Rodgers did a nice job in his transition to Pittsburgh. Two years with the New York Jets weren’t much to write home about.

And while Rodgers didn’t match his statistical production from his final season in New York, albeit with one less game in Pittsburgh, he did help the team maintain its 10-win total from the previous two seasons. But for the third straight year, Pittsburgh lost in the Wild Card round.

“Nobody expects this team to compete with the New England Patriots, the Buffalo Bills, the Denver Broncos, some of the top rosters in the AFC,” Clark pointed out. “And the Pittsburgh Steelers made a decision, they made a decision that they weren’t going to rebuild the last two years. They weren’t going to go to try to find their quarterback of the future. They were going to try to compete at whatever level that may be. I believe that’s a big reason they went out and hired Mike McCarthy as well.”

Could a reunion between Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers produce outsized results? We’ll find out.

At the very least, optimism is high around the franchise. Clark, though, isn’t convinced.

“This team offensively still has holes,” he said. “This team from a defensive standpoint has to get better on the second level at the linebacker position. So I think that they can be competitive. I think that they can fight, be the second or third team in the AFC North and fighting for that Wild Card. But again, will be home by the Divisional Round thinking to themselves, ‘Are we stuck in quarterback purgatory or is our next guy in the draft in 2027?'”

Does Aaron Rodgers have a little more left in the tank? Coming off a 3,322-yard season with 24 touchdowns and only seven interceptions, he’s still got something.

But he might have to dig quite deep to prove Clark — and other similarly minded doubters — wrong in 2026. That’s why they play the games, though.