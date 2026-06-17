ESPN analysts question whether teammates can trust Brendan Sorsby amid gambling drama with NFL Supplemental Draft looming

The Brendan Sorsby saga has shifted from college football to the NFL. However, questions surrounding the former Texas Tech quarterback continue to follow him.

After abandoning his eligibility fight with the NCAA and electing to pursue the NFL Supplemental Draft, Sorsby has become one of the most polarizing prospects in recent memory. His talent is widely recognized, but concerns over his admitted gambling violations remain front and center.

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During a discussion on ESPN’s Get Up on Wednesday, several analysts weighed in on whether NFL teams should feel comfortable bringing Sorsby into their locker rooms. Those concerns centered less on his physical ability and more on trust, accountability and the integrity of the game.

Former NFL offensive lineman Damien Woody was emphatic in his stance: “We know in the NFL locker room, 53-man roster, everyone’s not gonna be a good guy,” Woody said. “But everyone, every football player out there knows that betting on games, betting on your own game is a cardinal sin.”

Continuing, Woody explained that players trust the quarterback position more than any other, and questioned whether teammates could fully embrace someone carrying that kind of history.

“No way in hell do I want a guy with the ball in his hand playing the most important position, knowing that I don’t know what his intentions are,” Woody added. “I’d rather take the chance with the guys that’re in the locker room.”

Meanwhile, former NFL executive Louis Riddick echoed similar concerns while acknowledging Sorsby could eventually regain trust: “Brendan has a lot to answer for,” Riddick said. “He has broken trust beyond belief.”

Additionally, Riddick explained that quarterbacks and other skill players carry the fortunes of an entire organization when they touch the football. Because of that responsibility, he believes teams must carefully evaluate the risks associated with adding Sorsby.

“The general manager’s job is really to manage risk,” Riddick said. “And he’s got a lot to answer for. He just does.”

ESPN insider Dan Graziano noted that gambling conversations often divide opinions, particularly as sports betting has become more mainstream. However, he emphasized that the integrity of competition remains the most important issue.

“You pay for your ticket, you want to make sure both teams are trying as hard as they can to win,” Graziano explained.

All told, Riddick acknowledged there will be strong opinions on both sides: “You’re gonna get opinions all over the map,” he said. “There are going to be people who say, ‘The greater the talent, the greater the tolerance.’ Then there are going to be people who say absolutely not.”

Despite the controversy, Sorsby’s football ability has never been questioned. ESPN’s Field Yates said the former Cincinnati and Texas Tech quarterback possessed first-round talent and could have been a top-10 selection in the 2027 NFL Draft had he completed another college season.

Now, the NFL faces a complicated decision. Talent has rarely been the issue with Brendan Sorsby. Trust however, remains a far more difficult obstacle to overcome.