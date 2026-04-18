ESPN’s Andreas Hale: WWE denied WrestleMania 42 credentials without explanation

A surprising media wrinkle has emerged ahead of WrestleMania 42. ESPN reporter Andreas Hale revealed he will not be covering the event after being denied credentials by WWE.

“I will not be covering #WrestleMania for ESPN,” Hale wrote. “WWE denied my credentials and blocked my access. Neither I nor ESPN has been told why. You can speculate on the reasons, but if you want answers, ask WWE. Let me know what they tell you. ~FIN~”

I will not be covering #WrestleMania for ESPN.



WWE denied my credentials and blocked my access.



Neither I nor ESPN has been told why.



You can speculate on the reasons, but if you want answers, ask WWE.



Let me know what they tell you.



~FIN~ — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) April 18, 2026

The development stands out given the growing business relationship between ESPN and WWE. Over the past year, the two entities have become closely aligned through a reported $1.6 billion media rights agreement that brought WWE premium live events to ESPN. The partnership has been highly visible across ESPN programming, especially this past week, with wall-to-wall promotion leading into WrestleMania 42 weekend.

Yet despite that, Hale, who serves as one of ESPN’s primary combat sports and pro wrestling voices, has been shut out of coverage for the company’s biggest annual event. Neither WWE nor ESPN has publicly provided clarification for the decision.

Speculation has quickly centered on Hale’s prior coverage of WWE programming. In September, he reviewed WWE’s first premium live event under the new partnership, “Wrestlepalooza,” and assigned it a “C” grade.

While that assessment aligned with broader reactions, it reportedly did not sit well within WWE leadership circles. Hale later issued a “B” grade for a subsequent premium live event, but ESPN soon discontinued the use of letter grades in WWE reviews altogether.

At the time, ESPN senior vice president John Lasker emphasized editorial independence when asked about coverage standards: “I think the answer to that is an emphatic ‘yes,’” Lasker said. “Unequivocal, ‘yes.’ That’s separation of church and state.”

Alas, Hale’s credential denial now raises fresh questions about that balance. If past criticism played any role, it would signal a potential tension between media access and editorial freedom in WWE, particularly within their high-profile partnership with ESPN.

Meanwhile, Hale has continued reviewing other combat sports events, including the fellow TKO-owned UFC, where he has maintained a similar grading approach. Hale also drew some ire from WWE fans when he championed WWE’s main professional wrestling competitor, All Elite Wrestling, in ESPN’s Best of 2025 Pro Wrestling Awards, awarding them many major categories over WWE.

For now, one of ESPN’s most recognizable wrestling voices will be absent from its biggest stage. With no official explanation offered, the situation leaves more questions than answers as WrestleMania 42 gets underway on Saturday.