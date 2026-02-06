The fact that Ja Morant wasn’t traded before Thursday’s NBA deadline spoke louder than any rumor. According to Brian Windhorst, it revealed a harsh reality about Morant’s standing in the league.

Appearing on Get Up, Windhorst delivered a blunt assessment on Friday when asked by Mike Greenberg what Morant’s lack of movement meant. Windhorst did not hold back.

“When I say he has no value, I don’t even think that’s accurate,” Windhorst stated. “I think he’s got what they call in the league ‘negative value.’ Teams were not willing to take Ja Morant unless draft compensation was attached. In other words, you’d have to pay us to take him.”

It’s a stunning claim considering Morant’s résumé. The 26-year-old is a two-time All-Star and former face of the Memphis Grizzlies franchise. Yet Windhorst explained that a combination of availability, performance decline and contract structure has cratered Morant’s trade market.

“Between the suspensions, the injuries and the issues with the coaches, he has missed so many games,” Windhorst added. “Secondly, he’s at his best when he’s getting into the paint, and he’s never done it less. He’s never taken more jump shots, and he’s never been worse at them.”

Since the start of the 2023-24 season, Morant has played just 79 games. This season alone, he’s missed 20 of Memphis’ 49 games due to suspensions and injuries, most recently an ulnar collateral ligament sprain in his left elbow.

Statistically, the dip has been significant: Morant is averaging 19.5 points, 8.1 assists and 3.3 rebounds while posting career lows in field-goal percentage and three-point shooting.

Contractually, Windhorst stated the situation is just as problematic. Morant still has two years and $87 million remaining on his deal, a number that scares teams away from a “buy low” gamble.

“If he had one year left, I think some teams would’ve done it,” Windhorst explained. “The two years left has literally made the situation toxic.”

Moreover, Memphis did take calls on Morant beginning in January, according to Shams Charania, but interest around the league was lukewarm at best. While teams remain intrigued by the talent, none were willing to make a serious offer.

“Don’t pay attention to what people say,” Greenberg responded. “Just pay attention to what they do. And no one did anything.”

For Morant, Windhorst believes there’s only one way forward. He has to play winning, high-level basketball down the stretch once healthy.

“He’s actually been playing better over the last month,” Windhorst said. “If he does that consistently, his options will change.”

Until then, the rest of the league has already sent a clear message. It’s one Morant can’t afford to ignore if he’s serious about rejuvenating his once promising NBA career.