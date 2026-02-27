Legendary ESPN NFL studio host Chris Berman joined CNBC Sports on Thursday, where he revealed that his on-screen career is winding down.

Berman joined ESPN as a ‘SportsCenter’ anchor in October 1979, and has been a prominent figure on the network ever since. He has filled many roles over the past 47 years, including hosting ‘Sunday NFL Countdown’ and ‘NFL Primetime’. Berman has also contributed appearances on ‘Monday Night Countdown’, U.S. Open golf, and the Stanley Cup Finals.

Along with his many contributions in the sports industry, the Greenwich, CT native has also garnered legendary status thanks to his unforgettable performances calling the MLB Home Run Derby. His iconic phrase, ‘Back, back, back’, is uttered yearly whether or not Berman is on the broadcast for the event.

“I’m signed through (the 2029 NFL) season and I’ll be almost 75,” Berman said. “I think the nation’s had more than enough of me. I’m semi-retired now. I’m just so proud of where we were on day one to getting a Super Bowl (in 2027). If helping us being better is having the NFL own 10% but us getting to do more football, which is every year I’ve been there and it’s not stopping. It probably makes good business sense. I’ll leave that to the professionals.”

Chris Berman talks relevance of ‘SportsCenter’ in digital age

It appeared as if his retirement was going to occur much sooner, as Berman actually stepped down from his role as a ‘Monday Night Countdown’ panelist in 2017 following the tragic death of his wife. However, he and the network agreed on a deal to bring ‘NFL Primetime’ back to the airwaves four years later in 2021. The revamped show has become a staple of ESPN’s ‘ESPN+’ service.

“Not behind it, because ultimately we have to evolve like everything else,” Berman responded when asked if thought ‘SportsCenter’s’ culture relevance was behind it. “Nobody’s gonna spend $20 on cable in 1980. 36 channels, I get five. Why would I want 36? Think about how much money we spend on channels now and we don’t even know what we’re paying for. The relevance is still there. I still believe, maybe not all the time, but the people do want to sit down even though they do know most of it. You can dial up the 60-yard pass on your phone, but give me the hour and the meal. There’s still relevance for that.”

When the 2029 NFL season concludes, Berman will be 79 years old.