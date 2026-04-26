On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys traded up in the 2026 NFL Draft to select former Ohio State safety Caleb Downs with the No. 11 overall pick. After two more days of actions, ESPN’s Matt Miller referred to the Cowboys’ selection of Downs as his favorite pick of the entire draft.

“There were 257 of them (picks), but one stands out, and that is Caleb Downs going to the Dallas Cowboys at pick No. 11 overall,” Miller said. “We talked all offseason. ‘Dallas has to get better on defense. Dallas has to get better on defense.’ Well, now they have a star who will be wearing a star. Caleb Downs one back to back national championships at Alabama and Ohio State.

“He’s a three-time All-American. And, if you can start as a true freshman for Nick Saban at Alabama, you’re probably ready to play in the NFL as well. Downs is exactly who new defensive coordinator Christian Parker needs in that Cowboys defense, that very quickly looks good and a lot different thanks to this draft.”

Downs should be an immediate impact player for the Cowboys’ defense, which allowed 377 yards of offense per game last season, the third-most in the NFL. The 21-year-old was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year last season after recording 68 tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

As Miller mentioned, Downs acquired a treasure trove of accolades during his collegiate career. After all, he was a starter as a true freshman at Alabama, where he won 2023 SEC Freshman of the Year.

Downs’ individual achievements translated to team success — something the Cowboys are desperately seeking. The organization hasn’t advanced past the divisional round of the playoffs since 1996, when the Cowboys won the Super Bowl. Downs is excited to get to work in Dallas.

“I had an inclination just being around everybody, getting a feel for everybody and the vibe,” Downs said of the Cowboys. “Definitely knew it was an opportunity, and was excited with it. So, who wouldn’t want to be here? It’s a great feeling…”

“I was praying that morning and the whole draft process, ‘I want to get in the best place for me, Lord. Put me in the place that you want me to be.’ And this is where he put me, so this is where I’m going to make an impact.”