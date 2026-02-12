ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reports Philadelphia Eagles will 'entertain a trade for AJ Brown'

Trade rumors continue to swirl for standout Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown. Brown was seen having a contentious exchange with head coach Nick Sirianni during the team’s playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

That has only further fueled the flames of trade talks. And ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler stoked them even more on Thursday morning on Get Up.

“Well, some people I’ve talked to around the league, some executives of other teams, do expect that the Eagles will at least entertain a trade for AJ Brown, who was unhappy on numerous fronts,” Fowler reported on air. “I mean, name the counts where he looked like he was miserable out there, body language wasn’t good. So something has to give, that’s sort of the feeling right now.”

Brown, a former second-round pick out of Ole Miss in 2019, has been a star in the league. He was part of Philadelphia’s Super Bowl LIX team and has three times been named to the Pro Bowl and been named a second-team All-Pro.

He’s coming off a fourth straight 1,000-yard season, his sixth in seven years in the league. He’s a major impact player when he’s fully locked in. But there are obviously lingering doubts about that now.

Fowler explained how a trade for Brown could unfold from the Eagles’ standpoint. He also suggested another potential major move.

“They can build around DeVonta Smith and some other pieces, Saquon (Barkley), maybe add a wide receiver,” Fowler said. “He would create a haul for the Eagles if they do go that route. Nothing has happened as of yet, but there are a lot of changes coming with the Eagles.

“We’ve seen them revamp basically their entire offensive staff. Do they pay Jalen Carter? One question around the league is do they draft a quarterback, maybe in Day 2? Apply a little bit of pressure on Jalen Hurts, who I believe is at a crossroads right now after the way last season went. Jalen Hurts was drafted in the second round, eventually replaced Carson Wentz, who got a massive deal just that offseason before. Does that same thing happen to Jalen Hurts eventually?”

That is a lot to chew on. But it’s clear that things remain a little fluid with AJ Brown right now. Something to keep an eye on this offseason.