ESPN insiders identify college football's top under-the-radar NFL Draft prospect at each position

ESPN identified the top under-the-radar prospect at each position for the 2027 NFL Draft going into the new college football season. These players were outside the top five for each position in ESPN’s overall rankings.

One player was identified per position and this does not necessarily mean their stock can’t rise. Heck, they could end up being that best at their respective job before turning pro.

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So without further ado, let’s dive into the under-the-radar prospects for the 2027 NFL Draft. We’ll start at quarterback.

If Sellers reels in the inconsistencies, he could rise fast on NFL Draft boards. The South Carolina signal caller has a big arm and is really fast, if we’re giving you the bare bones.

Sellers might excel this season with new OC Kendal Briles and the signal caller does have Round 1 potential. However, he’ll have to prove it all season long on the field this fall.

Haynes has played for Alabama and Michigan in his college career, so being well traveled could also contribute to him being under the radar in the NFL Draft. Still, Haynes ran for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns for Michigan before suffering a foot injury last year.

Haynes will be the featured back for Georgia Tech in a run-heavy attack. Expect him to get more looks from scouts if he plays at the level he did last year and then some.

Marsh transferred from Michigan State and that alone could boost his NFL Draft stock as he plays under Curt Cignetti and the reigning national champions. It’ll help that Marsh will play alongside Charlie Becker in 2026 as well.

In addition to his pass catching prowess, Marsh is also an excellent blocker. Marsh had 59 catches for 662 yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore.

Luckie went from positive role player to TE1 for Georgia going into a new season. The NFL Draft buzz is starting to roll in as well.

His production was limited last year: just 15 catches for 158 yards and four touchdowns. But with more opportunity, comes greater production, or whatever Peter Parker’s Uncle Ben said that one time.

Heard has been well traveled in his college career at LSU and Tennessee, so what’s another SEC stop? He’s a big man at 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds and has been a high level run blocker.

Now if Heard improves his pass blocking this year, he could see more recognition on NFL Draft boards. As ESPN pointed out, Heard might transition to guard at the next level.

North Texas knocked on the door of the College Football Playoff at one point last year and Nelson was a big part of it. The under the radar guard is under the radar due to being at a smaller school, according to ESPN. But now, he’ll star for Oklahoma State.

Could he rise up the NFL Draft rankings? He sure can since he’s versatile at the tackle and guard position. He has good length too, so that won’t be an issue at the next level.

Moore transferred to LSU from Virginia Tech and could excel in Lane Kiffin’s offense and scheme in Year 2 in Baton Rouge. He was arguably the most consistent blocker for the Tigers last year.

So far, Moore has Day 3 grades in the NFL Draft, per ESPN’s Jordan Reid. But that could improve since he has 36 starts under his belt and experience is a big factor when excelling at the next level.

Rhodes was seen as a potential Round 2 pick in this past NFL Draft, but he opted to return to college football. ESPN labeled him more of a project than a prospect right now, but that could change.

As an EDGE rusher, Rhodes primary responsibility is to russ the passer. If his numbers are higher and more consistent, this could end up being a first round pick.

Scott is a massive interior defensive lineman. Standing at 6-foot-4 and 2998 pounds, he has violent hands and plug run gaps up the middle.

This could be a steal in the NFL Draft if Scott stays under the radar even throughout the college football season. He excels as a run defender and a pass rusher.

Rojas was off to a hot start last year before a torn ACL ended his season prematurely. In 2024, he looked like a future high pick in the NFL Draft when he logged 58 tackles and three interceptions.

Playing on the weakside, Rojas has good instincts in the passing game, which will bode well in the pros. He’s also a very effective blitzer too.

Another Miami player has made the under-the-radar prospects in the NFL Draft! ESPN actually praised Frederique’s technique as some of, if not the best, in the class.

However, he has just one career interception on the stat sheet. If he can beef up the turnover numbers, and stay healthy, Frederique could climb draft boards fast.

To round out the under-the-radar prospects for the NFL Draft, we’ll go to Tuscaloosa. Hubbard is a safety who covers the entire range of the field and has seven interceptions to his name.

Perhaps with another season under his belt this fall could boost his stock. Sure he can play safety, but cornerback isn’t out of the realm of possibility as well!