ESPN insiders rank top five RBs in 2027 NFL Draft class: Ahmad Hardy, Kewan Lacy, more

The 2027 NFL Draft remains a little less than a year away, but evaluations are already underway. Many believe it could be one of the strongest classes in recent memory.

With that on the mind, ESPN draft analysts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid released their early top-five rankings at every position. Their rankings were built utilizing film study, along with conversations with NFL scouts and executives around the league.

Focusing on running backs in this particular piece, it’s one of the deeper groups entering the upcoming season. Several players are already generating first-round buzz, while others could rise with strong campaigns. Here’s a look at where Miller and Reid stand at the moment.

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Miller identified Haynes as his running back outside the top five with the best chance to rise. The former Alabama and Michigan back rushed for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns before transferring to Georgia Tech. His ability as a receiver and expected role in the Yellow Jackets’ run-heavy offense could help him make a significant jump over the next year.

Matt Miller: NR

Jordan Reid: RB5

Frazier claimed Reid’s final spot after recording 947 rushing yards and six touchdowns for Georgia. The Bulldogs have a long history of producing NFL running backs, and Frazier could be next. A breakout season in Athens would only strengthen his draft profile.

Matt Miller: RB5

Jordan Reid: NR

Brown earned Miller’s final top-five spot after rushing for 1,141 yards and four touchdowns at Arizona State last season before transferring to Texas. His versatility and big-play ability stand out. However, Reid left him outside his top five entering the season.

Matt Miller: RB4

Jordan Reid: RB4

Brown is one of the few players both analysts agree on completely. After totaling 884 yards and seven touchdowns last season, the Louisville running back checks in at No. 4 in both rankings. Another productive year could move him closer to the top tier of the class. Consistency will be key entering 2026.

Matt Miller: RB3

Jordan Reid: RB2

Baugh rushed for 1,170 yards and eight touchdowns last season for the Gators. Both analysts believe he belongs among the elite backs in the class, with Reid ranking him one spot higher. His combination of size and production has helped him emerge as one of the SEC’s most intriguing offensive weapons.

Matt Miller: RB2

Jordan Reid: RB1

Lacy is the only back ranked inside both analysts’ top two. The Ole Miss star exploded for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns last season and enters 2026 with significant momentum. Reid has Lacy atop his running back rankings, while Miller slots him second. Another big year in Oxford could cement his status.

Matt Miller: RB1

Jordan Reid: RB3

Hardy enters the season after rushing for 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns last year. Miller views the Missouri standout as the top running back in the class, while Reid has him third. Reid noted Hardy’s evaluation is complicated, as he suffered a gunshot wound to his upper leg in May and underwent surgery. If he returns healthy and duplicates his production, Hardy could become the first running back selected.