ESPN insiders rank top five safeties in 2027 NFL Draft class: Koi Perich, KJ Bolden, more

The 2027 NFL Draft is in another 10 months, but that hasn’t stopped two ESPN insiders from ranking the top safeties for next year. Matt Miller and Jordan Reid have compiled the five best safety prospects for the 2027 draft, and their lists are not vastly different.

The two insiders ranked the safeties based on the film study they have done so far. They also spoke to scouts and personnel people from throughout the NFL to gather more information on the prospects.

So who are the top safeties heading into the 2027 NFL Draft? Here’s a look at the rankings from Miller and Reid.

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Matt Miller: S2

Jordan Reid: S2

Miller and Reid agree that Bolden is the second-best safety prospect for next year’s draft. And if Georgia has a championship run this fall, Bolden could move up to No. 1.

In 2025, Bolden collected 76 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and five pass breakups. He was named to the Coaches All-SEC Second Team and named to the All-America Second Team by multiple outlets.

Matt Miller: S1

Jordan Reid: N/A

This is the one area where Miller and Reid differ. Miller has Perich No. 1 on his list, while Reid doesn’t have him ranked in the top five.

Perich transferred to Oregon this year after spending the 2024 and 2025 seasons at Minnesota. Last year, Perich tallied 82 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, two pass breakups, and an interception returned for a touchdown.

Matt Miller: S3

Jordan Reid: S5

Both insiders think highly of Benefield, who transferred to LSU this offseason. Benefield joins the Tigers after spending the last three seasons at Boise State.

Last year, Benefield registered 107 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, three pass breakups and two interceptions. He was selected to the All-Mountain West First Team.

Matt Miller: S4

Jordan Reid: S1

Reid is very high on Johnson, as he has him ranked the top safety prospect. Johnson is entering his third season with the Fighting Irish.

Last year, Johnson recorded 48 tackles, three pass breakups, and four interceptions and one touchdown in 10 games. He was selected to the FWAA Freshman All-America Team.

Matt Miller: S5

Jordan Reid: S4

Both insiders are on the same page with Lutmer. Reid said that Lutmer “was a pleasant surprise on tape during my summer scouting. He’s an aggressive, physical defensive back who plays primarily at nickel.”

In 2025, Lutmer collected 71 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, seven pass breakups, and three interceptions. He was selected to the All-Big Ten Second Team by the coaches and the All-Big Ten Third Team by the media.

Matt Miller: N/A

Jordan Reid: S3

This is another area where the insiders are not on the same page. Miller doesn’t have McDonald ranked in the top five, but Reid has him ranked No. 3.

Last year, McDonald recorded 80 tackles, four tackles for loss, six pass breakups, and three interceptions. He has played in 39 games in his career.