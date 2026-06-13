ESPN insiders rank top five TEs in 2027 NFL Draft class: Jamari Johnson, Trey'Dez Green, more

ESPN NFL Draft insiders Matt Miller and Jordan Reid ranked their top five tight ends in the draft class for 2027. While they agreed on the top three, it was the latter half where they differed.

Safe to say, there are a good amount of tight ends that’ll be quality NFL pieces going into next year. For now, we’ll want to see how the pan out this fall.

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So without further ado, let’s dive into ESPN’s tight end rankings for the 2027 NFL Draft. We’ll start with the differing opinions first!

Brahmer made the cut for Reid as he penciled him in at No. 5. Meanwhile, Miller has Washington’s DeGraaf as his fifth tight end in the NFL Draft.

Brahmer followed Matt Campbell from Iowa State and reeled in 37 catches for 446 yards and six touchdowns last year. DeGraaf had 32 catches for 320 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore.

Vonnahme is Reid’s pick for the fourth tight end on the list. NFL Draft lists will have him and Clarke, Miller’s pick.

As a redshirt freshman, Vonnahme had 29 catches for 434 yards and three touchdowns in 2025. Clarke has steadily improved after coming over as an international prospect from England, logging 30 catches for 483 yards and six touchdowns last year.

Miller: TE3

Reid: TE3

From here on out, Miller and Reid are in agreement about their tight end prospects for the NFL Draft. Carter continued his upward trend after transferring in from Louisiana last year. In 2025, Carter had 55 catches for 624 yards, five touchdowns and 11.3 yards per catch.

Miller: TE2

Reid: TE2

After a little production as a freshman, Green was more of a focal point in the passing offense for LSU last year. Now, he’s truly on NFL Draft radars. He had 33 catches for 433 yards, seven touchdowns and 13.1 yards per catch.

Miller: TE1

Reid: TE1

The top tight end in this year’s NFL Draft class is out west playing for the Ducks. After two years at Louisville where he only caught 12 passes, Johnson reeled in 32 balls for 510 yards, three touchdowns and 15.9 yards per catch in 2025.